Community generosity results in more than $2.8M raised for BC Children's Hospital Foundation

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (CP) is proud to announce that fundraising efforts over the past two years for the CP Women's Open (CPWO) have helped raise more than $2.8 million to support important equipment purchases and research at BC Children's Hospital, along with an additional $557,000 for Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital.

"CP is honored to support BC Children's Hospital in their critical efforts to improve cardiac care for children," said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. "For two years in a row, due to the pandemic, we have not been able to hold the CP Women's Open, but that has not diminished the incredible generosity of the community. We are grateful for the community's ongoing participation and support, and look forward to bringing the CPWO back once it is safe to do so."

The funds will go toward cardiac ultrasound machines, research supporting the catheterization program and two graduate students who will conduct full-time pediatric cardiac research.

"When we set out on our quest to transform cardiac care for kids in BC, we knew we couldn't do it alone. That is why we are so grateful for the support of partners like Canadian Pacific," said Malcolm Berry, President and CEO of BC Children's Hospital Foundation. "We want to extend a huge thank you to CP for being with us every step of the way. From securing innovative equipment to advancing ground-breaking research and training, this partnership has helped us take significant steps forward to ensure that heart disease doesn't stop children from living full, healthy lives."

"Every day at the Heart Centre, we see first-hand the transformative impact of CP's longstanding support of children facing health challenges because of their heart condition," said Dr. Shubhayan Sanatani, Head, Division of Cardiology at BC Children's Hospital. "Many of the strides we've made have become possible through CP's generosity. Thank you, CP, for helping us transform cardiac care for kids in BC."

CP also raised more than $557,000 to support its community partner Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital Foundation. These funds will support a renovation and equipment for a new cardiac department at the hospital.

"The Royal Inland Hospital Foundation is honoured to be the community partner of CP and would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for helping to raise over $557,000," said Heidi Coleman Royal Inland Hospital Foundation CEO. "Through the matching initiatives they have provided us, we were able to double our impact at Royal Inland Hospital. Through CP's contribution, we will enhance cardiac care within the Thompson Cariboo Health Service Area."

Since assuming title sponsorship of the CP Women's Open, CP has helped raise more than $16.85 million to support children's heart health in Canada.

"CP's continued commitment to a make a difference and leave a meaningful legacy in the name of the CP Women's Open has been extraordinary," said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. "We are so proud to witness first-hand the special impact of CP on the lives of countless Canadians, and we are thrilled that the BC Children's Hospital Foundation, the Royal Inland Hospital, and the Vancouver community at large will benefit from their incredible generosity."

The 2022 CP Women's Open will be played in Ottawa at the Ottawa Hunt Club from August 22 – 28, 2022.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

About CP Has Heart

At CP, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. That's why, through CP Has Heart, we've already helped raise more than $23.3 million to help improve the heart health of adults and children across North America. And along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can. Find out more on www.cpr.ca

About BC Children's Hospital Foundation

BC Children's Hospital is the only hospital in British Columbia devoted exclusively to the care of children, and is one of the few pediatric medical centres in North America with a world-class acute care centre, research institute, mental health facility and rehabilitation centre all on a single campus. Leading experts at BC Children's provide a specialized level of expertise, innovative therapies and kid-focused care that can't be found anywhere else in the province, including for the sickest and most seriously injured. At BC Children's Hospital Foundation, we have a vision that every child is healthy and able to fulfill their hopes and dreams. The generosity of donors fuels our ability to help conquer childhood illnesses and address the biggest health challenges that face kids today. Please follow us at @bcchf or visit bcchf.ca for more information.

About Royal Inland Hospital Foundation

Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) Foundation was incorporated in 1983. Its mission is to inspire donors to give, and to build meaningful relationship to support the hospital and the community's health care needs. The Foundation supports this mission through a variety of community fundraising activities including special events, legacy giving and charitable gifts from individuals, corporations and other charitable funding partners. Located in Kamloops, RIH is the only tertiary acute care hospital in the Thompson Cariboo Shuswap area, providing high-level, specialty medical care. It serves a catchment area for over 225,000 British Columbians. RIH is also an important training center, including nursing students from Thompson Rivers University, pharmacy residents, and medical students from the University of British Columbia.

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing 264,000 golfers and 1,400 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. By investing in the growth of the sport and introducing more participants of all ages to the game, our vision is to be a world leader in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca.

About the 2022 CP Women's Open

The stars of the LPGA Tour will challenge for the CP Women's Open from August 22 – 28, 2022 at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Through its CP Has Heart program, title sponsor CP will once again make a substantial donation to the host community of Canada's National Open Golf Championship by supporting local paediatric care. For information on volunteer opportunities, tickets or corporate hospitality, visit www.cpwomensopen.com or call 1-800-263-0009.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canadian Pacific