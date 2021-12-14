SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Snap, Inc. - SNAP

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Snap, Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNAP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Snap and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 6, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that in 2018, Snap "paid settlements to at least three female employees who were let go in layoffs that they alleged disproportionately targeted women." Citing "people familiar with the matter," the article reported that "[t]he layoffs came months after an engineer at the company raised concerns in an email to colleagues about what she said was a sexist culture." Following the article's publication, Snap's stock price fell $0.21 per share, or 2.08%, to close at $9.87 per share on March 6, 2019.

