LALA shareholders approve to cancel the registration of their shares and listing in the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores

TORREÓN, Mexico, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de CV, a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry ("LALA") (BMV: LALA B), today announced that, as resolved by its extraordinary shareholders meeting, with the favorable vote of the shares they represent 98.9% of its outstanding shares, approved to cancel the registration of LALA "B" shares on the Registro Nacional de Valores (RNV) held by the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV); as well as the corresponding listing in the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV), the information aforementioned is subject to obtaining the corresponding authorizations.

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 29 production plants and 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio. For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

