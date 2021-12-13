InventHelp Inventor Invents A New Way To Keep Pets Comfortable (OTW-685)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching my daughter's dog in the back yard during the cold winter months." Said the inventor from Bethany, OK. "I wanted to keep her dog warm and I developed an idea to do so with a specially designed hydraulic bed."

The HYDRAULIC PET BED provides a pet bed with a set of four corner posts controlled by a hydraulic system designed to help a pet sleep comfortably. The design would keep the pet warm in an automatic fashion by incorporating a weight sensor as well as hydraulic and mechanical components housed within the structure of the bed. This invention allows for ease of mind among pet owners by creating convenient, functional and durable comfort for the pet.

The inventor said about his invention "I invented this idea in the hopes that I could keep the pets warm and comfortable when their human companions are not around."

