GREENHECK GROUP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METAL INDUSTRIES

SCHOFIELD, Wis., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenheck Group, a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of air movement, air control, and air tempering equipment, has completed the acquisition of Metal Industries. The addition of Metal Industries expands the Greenheck brand's portfolio of products adding grilles, registers, diffusers (GRDs) and air terminal units (ATUs) to its comprehensive product offering. The coming together of these two great brands further positions Greenheck as a trusted single-source supplier for complete ventilation systems.

This acquisition further positions Greenheck as a trusted single-source supplier for complete ventilation systems.

The goal of this merger is to bring the strongest product offering from rooftop to entryway to customers, engineers, contractors, and mechanical representatives in order to create safe, healthy, comfortable spaces in commercial and institutional buildings.

Uniting two organizations with strong corporate cultures and values, Greenheck Group welcomes 600 employees to the team. As part of coming together, Greenheck also expands its manufacturing footprint with three additional factories and headquarters including an on-site test lab.

"We are excited to welcome the Metal Industries team to Greenheck. The combination strategically gives our customers a powerful option to solve all of their ventilation system needs," said Tim Kilgore, president of Greenheck Sales. "The team's passion to help customers and provide exceptional products is what has defined both companies and we look forward to what's ahead."

Founded in 1947, Metal Industries has a reputation for outstanding products, short lead times, on-time shipping and excellent customer service. This combination will offer customers the unique opportunity to access the expertise of a single organization for the majority of air distribution needs with unparalleled access to expertise, innovation and support.

The current leadership team of Grant Tyson, vice president of Sales, Air Distribution Products and David Hawkins, vice president of Operations, Air Distribution Products, will remain critical partners in the future growth of Greenheck.

"Like Greenheck Group, Metal Industries has long been focused on being the easiest company to do business with," states Grant Tyson, vice president of Sales. "We are excited to join the Greenheck Group team and look forward to our continued growth."

Greenheck will begin selling Greenheck branded GRDs and ATUs through their mechanical representatives, along with Metal Industries' brands MetalAire and USAire, in 2022.

About Greenheck Group

Headquartered in Schofield, Wisconsin, Greenheck Group is a global leading manufacturer of commercial air movement, control, and conditioning equipment, providing engineered solutions across a range of nonresidential applications and industries. Founded in 1947, the company has grown to over 4,600 employees and operates 27 manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, and India. Greenheck Group produces products under the following brands: Greenheck (the founding flagship brand), Accurex, Airolite, Innovent, Metalaire, Precision Coils, and Valent.

The Greenheck branded line of ventilation equipment includes fans and ventilators, centrifugal and vane axial units, make-up air units, energy recovery ventilators, kitchen ventilation systems, packaged ventilation systems, indoor air handlers, dampers, louvers, and laboratory exhaust systems.

For more information visit www.greenheck.com or contact Greenheck, P.O. Box 410, Schofield, WI 54476-0410, (715) 359-6171, FAX (715) 355-2399.

