FOOT LOCKER, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW WOMENSWEAR BRAND COZI FOR HOLIDAY 2021 Lifestyle Brand Offers Size-Inclusive Apparel Collection Designed to Encourage Women to Embrace Their Individuality and Feel Comfortable in Their Own Skin, Without Sacrificing Style or Comfort

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) today announces the launch of its first proprietary womenswear brand, Cozi, that will be available globally and exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. Following successful controlled brand launches of LCKR and capsule collections by collaborators Melody Ehsani and Don C, Cozi is an apparel brand designed for women who keep up with trends, love sneakers and crave premium wardrobe staples at an affordable value.

Perfect Pullover Hoodie + High Rise Joggers in Dusty Rose

Foot Locker, Inc. will launch the new brand with a strong cast of diverse women from around the United States, including singer and songwriter Sy'rai Smith, skateboarder and community organizer Briana King, content creator Ilianna Ayala Garcia, photographer Christina Paik, hooper and video producer Hannah O'Flynn, DJ and creative Amrit and musicians Angel & Dren Coleman, who will all showcase how they style Cozi to match their personalities.

Sy'rai Smith, the 19-year-old daughter of iconic singer-songwriter-actress Brandy, will star as the face of the debut collection. Sy'rai embodies the Cozi lifestyle – from her bold, stand-out style and passion for R&B and pop music to her recent advocacy of mental and physical health for young women. Cozi marks Sy'rai's first fashion brand ambassadorship.

"At Foot Locker, Inc., we are always thinking about the consumer. We understand that laid-back apparel isn't just for lounging anymore, and wanted to bring a female-centric apparel line to the market that is comfortable, affordable and stylish" says Kirta Carroll, Vice President, GMM Global Women's at Foot Locker, Inc. "The introduction of Cozi allows women to feel confident in pieces that mix and match with their own style and personality."

Just in time for the holidays, the debut Cozi collection is available now globally in-store and online at Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Foot Locker Europe and Champs Sports, with exclusive styles and colors available at select locations. Ranging between $35 - $50, the premier collection boasts a neutral color palette including buttercream, dusty rose, antique bronze and pesto to name a few. Trend-forward styles including cropped quarter-zip pullover tops and hoodies, wide-leg sweatpants and high-rise joggers are available in inclusive women's sizing XS - 3X. The "wear-whenever, wherever" brand will release seasonal collections in a blend of spandex and cotton fabric throughout 2022.

For more information about Cozi and to stay up-to-date on the collection releases, follow @footlocker, @footlockerwomen, @footlockercanada, @footlockereurope, @champssports and @champssports.womens.

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

