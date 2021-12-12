RYB Education, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Summary

Number of students enrolled at directly operated facilities was 36,513 as of September 30, 2021 , compared with 33,760 as of September 30, 2020 .

Net revenues were $42.8 million , compared with $32.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $3.1 million , compared with $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.2 million , compared with $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders [1] of RYB for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million , compared with $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Cash generated from operating activities was $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $14.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.

"As China continues to carry out its reform in the education sector, private education will enter a new phase of development. RYB has long adhered to its original mission for preschool education and endeavored to contribute to the development of private education through providing high-quality products and services," said Ms. Yanlai Shi, Co-founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer of RYB. "Over the years, we have committed to the healthy, sustainable and compliant development of preschool education, and have steadily followed the policy to expand access to inclusive preschool education in China. For example, we not only managed to provide more inclusive kindergartens to society, but also have been constantly improving the quality of our education services with curriculum upgrades, teacher training as well as security and safety measures enhancement.

With respect to our strategic transformation, in the third quarter we continued to reinforce and explore the potential of our existing business while innovating and extending the scope of our business lines in several areas, including quality-oriented education (including art education), early-years childcare, teacher training (vocational training for preschool education), among other things, all aiming to capture market opportunities and foster new growth engines. As we leverage our competitive edge in existing distribution channels and gradually diversify our business lines, we are confident to strengthen our presence in all preschool education segments, thereby enabling the RYB's long-term healthy growth." concluded Ms. Shi.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $42.8 million, a 31.5% increase compared with $32.6 million for the same quarter of 2020.

Service revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $40.0 million, a 34.5% increase compared with $29.8 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to a significant increase in tuition fees revenue, thanks to a shorter facility closure period at the Company's directly operated kindergartens in China during this quarter compared to the same quarter of 2020. The increase in the number of students enrolled at facilities in both China and Singapore also contributed to a higher tuition fees revenue.

Product revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $2.8 million, compared with $2.8 million for the same quarter of 2020.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2021 was $39.7 million, a 30.2% increase from $30.5 million for the same quarter of 2020. Cost of revenues for services for the third quarter of 2021 was $38.4 million, compared with $29.2 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increase in staff compensation and direct cost at the Company's directly operated facilities. Cost of products revenues for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.3 million, compared with $1.4 million for the same quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 were $3.1 million, compared with $2.0 million for the same quarter of 2020.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 7.2%, compared with 6.2% for the same quarter of 2020.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $5.7 million, compared with $5.5 million for the same quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses were $5.3 million, compared with $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $0.7 million, compared with $0.5 million for the same quarter of 2020.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $5.0 million, compared with $5.0 million for the same quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, G&A expenses were $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $4.4 million for the same quarter of 2020. G&A expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses and effect of exchange rate fluctuation were lower compared with the same quarter of 2020. The share-based compensation expenses included in G&A expenses were $0.5 million for the quarter.

Operating loss

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.7 million, compared with $3.5 million for the same quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating loss[2] was $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $2.9 million for the same quarter of 2020.

Net loss

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.2 million, compared with $7.1 million for the same quarter of 2020. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB, which excluded the impact of $0.5 million of share-based compensation expense for the third quarter of 2021, was $1.8million, compared with $6.5 million for the same quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the third quarter of 2021 were $0.08 and $0.08, compared with $0.26 and $0.26, respectively, for the same quarter of 2020. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3] of RYB for the third quarter of 2021 were $0.06 and $0.06, compared with $0.23 and $0.23, respectively, for the same quarter of 2020.

EBITDA[4] for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.6 million, compared with $0.5 million for the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA[5] for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.0 million, compared with $1.1 million for the same quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $77.7 million, compared with $53.5 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in cash and cash equivalents balances was mainly due to the operating cash inflow of $30.2 million during the first nine months of 2021 as a result of tuition fee collection.

Operating Cash Flow

Cash generated from operating activities were $7.3 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared with $14.6 million from operating activities during the third quarter of 2020.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company's management currently expects net revenues to be between $49.0 million and $50.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 4% to 6%. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, customer demand and foreign exchange environment, which are all subject to change.

[1] Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes of redeemable non-controlling interests. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" included elsewhere in this earnings release. [2] Adjusted operating loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [3] Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [4] EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" included elsewhere in this earnings release. [5] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" included elsewhere in this earnings release.

About RYB Education, Inc.

Founded on the core values of ''Care'' and ''Responsibility,'' "Inspire" and "Innovate," RYB Education, Inc. is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide high-quality, individualized and age-appropriate care and education to nurture and inspire each child for his or her betterment in life. During its two decades of operating history, the Company has built "RYB" into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. RYB's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, and income tax expenses; adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses; adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes of redeemable non-controlling interests; and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are defined as basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes of redeemable non-controlling interests.

We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in income from operations and net income. We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's brand recognition and market reputation; student enrollment in the Company's teaching facilities; the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's early childhood education market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese early childhood education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of

September 30, 2021 December 31,

2020 Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 77,746 53,454 Accounts receivable, net 2,271 1,844 Inventories 6,501 5,773 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,927 8,927 Loan receivables 160 107





Total current assets 95,605 70,105





Non-current assets:



Restricted cash 1,318 1,127 Property, plant and equipment, net 42,667 47,638 Goodwill 46,458 46,147 Intangible assets, net 13,038 14,179 Long-term investment 212 217 Deferred tax assets 22,855 21,168 Other non-current assets 12,102 14,438 Operating lease right-of-use assets 74,058 87,472 Total assets 308,313 302,491





Liabilities



Current liabilities:



Prepayments from customers, current portion 5,761 4,145 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 58,847 54,406 Income tax payable 20,340 18,592 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 14,971 16,856 Deferred revenue, current portion 45,881 34,351 Long-term debt, current portion - 7 Total current liabilities 145,800 128,357





Non-current liabilities:



Prepayments from customers, non-current portion 3,247 4,024 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 813 1,726 Other non-current liabilities 11,904 12,519 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,919 1,890 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 63,309 76,308 Total liabilities 226,992 224,824





Mezzanine equity



Redeemable non-controlling interests 9,366 9,988





Equity



Ordinary shares 29 29 Treasury stock (9,042) (10,321) Additional paid-in capital 141,611 141,094 Statutory reserve 4,652 4,652 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,541) (1,468) Accumulated deficit (69,700) (71,837) Total RYB Education, Inc. shareholders' equity 66,009 62,149 Non-controlling interest 5,946 5,530 Total equity 71,955 67,679 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and total equity 308,313 302,491

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Net revenues:



Services 40,016 29,755 Products 2,794 2,797 Total net revenues 42,810 32,552 Cost of revenues:



Services 38,409 29,150 Products 1,331 1,383 Total cost of revenues 39,740 30,533 Gross profit 3,070 2,019





Operating expenses



Selling expenses 692 513 General and administrative expenses 5,040 5,027 Total operating expenses 5,732 5,540





Operating loss (2,662) (3,521) Interest income 47 102 Government subsidy income 268 1,103 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries (28) (168)





Loss before income taxes (2,375) (2,484) Less: Income tax expenses (257) 3,725





Loss before loss in equity method investments (2,118) (6,209) Loss from equity method investments (12) (128)





Net loss (2,130) (6,337) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interest 98 794 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of

RYB Education, Inc. (2,228) (7,131)





Net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders of RYB Education, Inc.



Basic (0.08) (0.26) Diluted (0.08) (0.26)





Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary

shareholders of RYB Education, Inc. (Note 1)



Basic (0.08) (0.26) Diluted (0.08) (0.26)





Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss

per ordinary share



Basic 28,467,242 27,736,777 Diluted 28,467,242 27,736,777





Net loss (2,130) (6,337) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:



Change in cumulative foreign currency translation

adjustments (168) (360) Total comprehensive loss (2,298) (6,697)





Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-

controlling interest 47 1,122 Comprehensive loss attributable to RYB

Education, Inc. (2,345) (7,819)

Note 1：Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Operating loss (2,662) (3,521) Share-based compensation expenses 471 617 Adjusted operating loss (2,191) (2,904)





Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB

Education, Inc. (2,228) (7,131) Share-based compensation expenses 471 617 Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

of RYB Education, Inc. (1,757) (6,514)





Net loss (2,130) (6,337) Add: Income tax expense (257) 3,725 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and

amortization of intangible assets 2,939 3,076 EBITDA 552 464 Share-based compensation expenses 471 617 Adjusted EBITDA 1,023 1,081





Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

of RYB Education, Inc.- Basic (Note1) (0.08) (0.26) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

of RYB Education, Inc.- Diluted (Note1) (0.08) (0.26)





Adjusted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary

shareholders of RYB Education Inc.- Basic (Note1) (0.06) (0.23) Adjusted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary

shareholders of RYB Education Inc.- Diluted (Note1) (0.06) (0.23)





Weighted average shares used in calculating basic net

loss per ADS (Note1) 28,467,242 27,736,777 Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted

net loss per ADS (Note1) 28,467,242 27,736,777





Adjusted net loss per share- Basic (0.06) (0.23) Adjusted net loss per share- Diluted (0.06) (0.23)





Note 1：Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

