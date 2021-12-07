True To The Game 3 Is The #1 Independent Film In The Country, Bringing In Over $600,000 Opening Weekend And On Track For $1,000,000 In Opening Week

True To The Game 3 Is The #1 Independent Film In The Country, Bringing In Over $600,000 Opening Weekend And On Track For $1,000,000 In Opening Week Starring Columbus Short, Vivica A. Fox, Erica Peeples, Niatia "Lil Mama" Kirkland, Kris D. Lofton, Jeremy Meeks, Iyana Halley, Darius McCrary and Starletta DuPois

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imani Media Group, A Manny Halley Production and Faith Media Distribution's highly-anticipated final installment of the True To The Game film trilogy, True To The Game 3, premiered on Friday, December 3rd and is currently in theaters nationwide. Based on the original NY Times bestselling book by Teri Woods, True To The Game 3 stars Columbus Short, Vivica A. Fox, Erica Peeples, Niatia "Lil Mama" Kirkland, Kris D. Lofton, Jeremy Meeks, Iyana Halley, Darius McCrary and Starletta DuPois. Early reviews and feedback of the film have been overwhelmingly positive, with True To The Game 3 pulling in over $600,000 in its first 3 days per Deadline, on target to make over $1,000,000 in its first week in theaters, and currently boasting an 8.6 IMDB score.

Imani Media Group

True To The Game 3, the third and most explosive installment of the groundbreaking True To The Game trilogy picks up right where True 2 left off. Gena (Erica Peeples) awakes to find that her mysterious savior is actually Quadir (Columbus Short), whom she thought was dead. Before they can live happily ever after, Quadir gives Gena 72 hours to go back to Philly to check on Bria (Iyana Halley) and Gah Git (Starletta DuPois) and let them know of her plans. The stakes are at an all-time high as the streets are scorching hot with a pair of crooked cops; Detective Joe (Darius McCrary) and Detective Mike (Kinyumba Mutakabbir), who put the squeeze on any and everybody they can for their own motive, MONEY. Saleem (Jeremy Meeks) hasn't been able to reach business associate Jerrell (played by Andra Fuller in True 1 & 2) when he finds out Jerrell's brother, Terrell (Kris D. Lofton), has just been released from jail. Can Gena get out of town and make a new life for herself? Will Quadir risk it all and go back to Philly if he can't reach Gena? Will Jerrell return, get the money and take out Quadir once and for all? Who will stay True to the Game?

True To The Game 3 is directed by David Wolfgang and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II, Yolanda Halley and Vivica A. Fox. The film is distributed by Faith Media Distribution.

About Imani Media Group

Imani Media Group is a Los Angeles based production, management and distribution company created and nurtured by Founder, Manny Halley, that leverages a network of production partners to create cutting edge content. Imani Media Group is comprised of three divisions including Imani Records (Music & Management), Imani Motion Pictures (Motion Film & TV) and Faith Media Distribution (Digital Distribution & Marketing). Through Imani Records, it has elevated the profiles of the industry's top selling recording artists and leading songwriters, producers, and composers for more than two decades. Imani Motion Pictures, continues to procure stories from a vast array of writers, directors, and actors to develop and produce content for theatrical releases, television, and streaming services. With Faith Media Distribution, it handles the unique capabilities in distribution, sales service, marketing and varied national and international output deals. For more information on Imani Media Group, visit www.imanimediagroup.com, facebook.com/imanimediagroup, @Imanimediagroup on Instagram and @Imanientgroup on Twitter.

About Faith Media Distribution

Faith Media Distribution is a streamlined, highly focused, and audience-driven distribution company under Imani Media Group founded by Manny Halley, with the flexibility and nimbleness to constantly be responsive to the urban consumer market. There is no existing enterprise with a development and production model that creates, distributes, and markets to the urban audience at the pace in which they are able to. Within a short period, Faith Media Distribution has built a reputation of consistently providing urban-themed film products that are commercial, critical, and audience successes. Its mission is to make an impact on a global audience by creating the stage/platform for artists, filmmakers, and producers to share diverse distinctive stories that inspire the culture.

SOURCE Imani Media Group