SinglePoint Inc. Subsidiary, BOX Pure Air, Secures Repeat Orders from North and South Carolina School Districts Looking to Improve Ventilation in Large Spaces This Winter

PHOENIX, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc (OTCQB: SING) subsidiary BOX Pure Air, a company dedicated to creating safe, clean air zones to improve overall air quality and general health, today announced it has received additional purchasing agreements with schools in North Carolina and South Carolina that previously purchased BOX Pure Air units to protect their students and staff. The additional purchase orders of the Apex 2.0 units will be utilized in high congregated areas such as the cafeteria.

"While repeat business means customers are having success, we really enjoy knowing our units are working to solve customers' problems and the unites are working the way they are intended to be used," said Ryan Cowell, BOX Pure Air CEO. "These orders of Apex 2.0 units show a continued interest from schools working to address needs in large gathering areas where rules can be difficult to enforce and students may be in close contact. Seeing school districts not only buy into the notion of good indoor air quality but see positive results is what it's all about."

School districts are interested in providing cleaner air quality in areas of the building where it can be difficult to enforce social distancing. In addition to COVID, the common cold and flu often rapidly spreads throughout schools during the winter months. This causes many students and faculty undue missed days of school impacting both the child's education and their families at home.

For these school districts, Apex 2.0 units in their cafeterias can act as another layer of defense during non-ideal situations. Based on the evidence of positive impact from the Apex 2.0 units that were previously purchased, the school districts trust the results and see potential for additional benefit.

"As we continue to see school districts' commitment to improve indoor air quality for students and staff, we are committed to providing a viable solution. As additional funding continues to be allocated to equip schools with necessary resources, we expect to grow and secure business. We are encouraged by the huge interest seen to-date and are dedicated to creating safe, clean air zones," concluded Mr. Cowell.

Based on the feedback received to-date and the growing need in indoor air quality obstacles, the Company expects to see more orders from schools in the Carolinas and beyond.

About BOX Pure Air, LLC

About BOX Pure Air, LLC

BOX Pure Air strives to provide the best products to help clean air through the deployment of high-efficiency air purification technologies.

BOX Pure Air is a subsidiary of SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING)

Contact Information:

info@boxpureair.com

(843) 936-6649

About SinglePoint Inc.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

SING@jtcir.com

