VNUE To Add StageIt Founder Evan Lowenstein To Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: "VNUE") announced today that Evan Lowenstein, founder of StageIt, will be joining VNUE's board of directors, to be effective at the closing of the acquisition of that company. The parties are in the final stages of preparing the definitive documents to the transaction.

Lowenstein, also known for half of his identical twin duo "Evan and Jaron," who had the smash hit "Crazy for this Girl" back in 2000, is a pioneer in the ticketed live-streaming space, having achieved many firsts including the introduction of the "Virtual Tip Jar" and a "Pay What You Can" model for ticketing. On the board, Lowenstein will be working closely with VNUE CEO Zach Bair to help Stageit take advantage of other offerings such as Soundstr, VNUE Radio, and set.fm, inside the overall company.

It wasn't originally contemplated that Lowenstein would be taking a more active role in VNUE. After steering Stageit to $4M in revenue in just under 10 weeks in early 2020, Lowenstein moved to the Chairman role of StageIt and brought in new management. As the company continued to grow it experienced growing pains under the new leadership and quickly found itself in debt. Bair was able to see a path forward for the fledgling company and reached out to Lowenstein to see if there might be a way to work together.

"A 20-minute phone call turned into about two hours as we just kept discovering new things that we completely connected on," said Bair. Added Lowenstein, "As soon as I heard Zach talk to me about his passion for the arts and his desire to always put artists first, I was on board with the deal."

Bair continued: "I'm so excited that Evan is joining our board. He is the mastermind of this space and brings an abundance of creativity and passion that will immediately be felt at VNUE. Having his vision and guidance will help us to better build upon the legacy brand he created."

Lowenstein will join the other VNUE board members including Bair, who is Chairman; Tony Cardenas, and Lou Mann.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE also holds a 4.99% stake in RockHouse Live International, a new live music venue & restaurant chain that was recently launched in Clearwater Beach Florida, and which is expanding globally, with new locations recently opened in Key West, FL, and Oxford, MS.

About StageIt (www.stageit.com)

StageIt, the premier online experience connecting artists and their fans, is a web-based live streaming platform and vibrant community. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt is on a mission to help performers navigate the intricacies of the online live streaming space, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. As an early industry leader StageIt offers a platform for artists to perform live, interact with fans, and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans. To learn more visit stageit.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new service lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

