Social Mobile Awarded U.S. Air Force (USAF) Contract to Develop 5G Portfolio of Mobile Devices

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Mobile, a mobile solution provider focused on creating innovative, enterprise grade, turnkey solutions, was recently awarded an AFWERX Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase I contract to begin development of a portfolio of 5G mobile devices for the USAF. The funding will allow Social Mobile to present an alternative to the current mobile device procurement issues faced by the USAF today while future-proofing this portfolio through 5G enablement.

Social Mobile and the USAF will use the Phase I contract to design a set of state-of-the-art mobile devices.

Working together, Social Mobile and the USAF will use the Phase I contract to design a set of state-of-the-art specifications for this portfolio that will alleviate the typical end-user concerns with the consumer grade mobile devices that are traditionally deployed in the field. Such devices tend to have a very limited availability, require additional hardening using costly aftermarket cases, and are not built to suit the very specific needs of military operators.

"We believe that allowing the military to provide critical feedback on the design of this portfolio and its future iterations will allow for the most effective use of military resources," said Robert Morcos, CEO and Founder of Social Mobile.

Social Mobile's proposed solution will have increased longevity, and allow for much greater flexibility of both hardware and software by addressing performance, ruggedness, and sustainability features not typically factored into consumer-facing devices. "We hope that this opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the USAF will finally create an end-product that not only provides situational awareness and digital interoperability, but also decreases "head down" time while increasing "hands free" capabilities," said CMSgt (ret) Alan Yoshida, Consultant to Social Mobile.

