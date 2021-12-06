Orange County Hispanic Education Endowment Fund (HEEF) Raises over $100,000 at 28th Annual Celebration

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orange County Hispanic Education Endowment Fund (HEEF) held its 28th Annual "Somos HEEF" Celebration on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the City National Grove of Anaheim. The event is the organization's annual fundraiser to support its scholarship program for Hispanic/Latino youth in Orange County. At this year's celebration, it was reported that scholarships totaling more than $270,000 were awarded to more than 90 first generation college-bound students. Despite limited attendance to follow best health practices, the event raised over $100,000 to support the HEEF mission and student scholarships. Photos are available here.

Key speakers at this year's celebration included:

Natalie Bahena : HEEF scholar and sophomore at Cal Poly Pomona.

Martha Rivera : HEEF alumnus and Senior Director of Programs for Simon Scholars, who served as the event emcee.

Oliver Lopez Najera , Ph.D.: HEEF alumnus and Chapman Associate Professor, who announced that next year's Somos HEEF celebration, scheduled for October 20, 2022 , will feature a new scholarship fueled by the efforts of HEEF alumni.

This year's event sponsors included: National University, SVA Architects, Edison International, Cal State Fullerton, UC Irvine, SoCal Gas Company, Chevron, and Northgate Gonzalez Markets. Scholarship sponsors included: Edison International and Union Bank.

Previous events have also honored exceptional individuals and partners, such as Arte and Carole Moreno of the Angels Baseball Foundation, recipients of HEEF's 2019 Corporate Partner Award. Outstanding educators who received HEEF's 2019 Apple of Gold for Excellence in Education included: Beau Menchaca, Santa Ana Unified School District Guidance Counselor; and Al Mijares, Ph.D., Orange County Superintendent of Schools.

Somos HEEF event committee chair Erlinda Martinez, Ed.D., former President of Santa Ana College and current National University Trustee, stated, "HEEF has a critical impact on inspiring and financially assisting first generation college students, and helping them to realize their dreams. It's my joy to support such a worthy cause!"

The Hispanic Education Endowment Fund (HEEF) improves access to higher education for Orange County's Hispanic/Latino youth. The fund is a resource to academically talented Hispanic/Latino youth who need to overcome financial barriers to complete a college degree. HEEF is a collaborative of more than 30 funding partners that offer individual awards of $2,500-$5,000 across multiple areas of interest. For more information, visit www.heef.org.

Media Contact:

Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Orange County Hispanic Education Endowment Fund