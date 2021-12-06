Evolve Media Holdings has introduced its new organizational structure, corporate website, and new office location.

Evolve Media Holdings Debuts New Corporate Site, Beverly Hills Headquarters Evolve Media Holdings has introduced its new organizational structure, corporate website, and new office location.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolve Media Holdings, a modern, brand-focused, digital media holding company, revealed the launch of its new website and the location of its new Beverly Hills headquarters.

Evolve Media Holdings Launches All-New Corporate Site

The new Evolve Media Holdings corporate site highlights the company's several best-in-class brand advertising-focused companies, which include online publishing powerhouse Evolve Media, LLC., affluent-focused Martini Media, kid-safe and COPPA-certified TotallyKidz, and London-based influencer marketing company The Studio.

We are proud to share this new vision for the broader company structure," said Aaron Broder, Founder and CEO of Evolve Media Holdings. "EMH encompasses all of our individual businesses and brands. Unlike some of the more recent entrants who have relied on outsized venture funding to attain growth, we have built from the ground up with a highly efficient capital structure a leading portfolio of brand-focused digital media and marketing services companies. We are close to crossing one billion dollars in advertising sales over the life of our company, which is a remarkable achievement that we are all very proud of."

The new EMH site also includes a detailed company history, information on strategic investments, a snapshot of EMH management, and a listing of past and present institutional investors.

EMH Selects Beverly Hills For New Headquarters

Evolve Media Holdings has also established a new location for its base operations and company headquarters. On the famed corner of Wilshire and Rodeo Drive, the Beverly Hills office is in close proximity to the heartbeat of the media industry, providing an ideal location for on-site meetings, corporate functions, and a foundational platform to connect EMH's far-flung global operations.

The new headquarters represents the bold new look of Evolve Media and inspired the design of the EMH corporate website.

For more information, please visit http://www.evolvemediaholdings.com .

About Evolve Media Holdings

Evolve Media Holdings is a modern, brand-focused digital media holding company with a portfolio of best-in-class advertising-focused businesses. Evolve Media Holdings brands include Martini Media, TotallyKidz, The Studio, and Evolve Media, LLC.

View original content:

SOURCE Evolve Media Holdings