Karma and Luck opens first store in Houston

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma and Luck, an international, spirit-centered lifestyle brand inspired by timeless traditions, will open its first store outside Las Vegas on Dec. 15 in The Galleria mall in Houston, located at 5085 Westheimer Road. The 1,500-square-foot store will feature a new design, mixing classic and modern interior elements.

An interior view of a Karma and Luck store

The Houston location marks the beginning of a national expansion, powered by Karma and Luck's unique in-store experience. Customers can shop by intention via stones and symbols that inspire feelings like love & loyalty, protection & peace, or happiness & confidence. Karma and Luck concludes each sale with a cleansing process that removes external energies.

According to Karma and Luck founder and CEO Vladi Bergman, "Our collections are designed with timeless symbols of healing that celebrate and unite cultures. We want Houston to explore the world by walking through our store."

"Americans are shopping with intention, seeking quality gifts and keepsakes with a social conscience," Bergman said. "Despite supply chain issues and global shortages, our new store in Houston will be stocked with a variety of gifts and keepsakes that make modern spirituality more accessible."

Since 2015, Karma and Luck has grown to become an award-winning international brand with a thriving online business and eight stores in leading retail centers along the Las Vegas Strip. Bergman's leadership and vision were rewarded in 2021 when Inc. Magazine named Karma and Luck to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

About Karma and Luck

Karma and Luck was founded to connect cultures through fair trade and beautiful, handmade products. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Karma and Luck maintains a universal outlook. Every Karma and Luck piece is designed to bring good fortune to your home and to surround you with protective energy wherever you go. Karma and Luck gives back through partnerships with Make-a-Wish of Southern Nevada, Learn more at www.karmaandluck.com or on Instagram at @karmaandluck.

