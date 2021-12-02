Carrie Underwood Kicks Off REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency At The New Resorts World Theatre With Sold-Out Show Due to Overwhelming Demand, Six More Shows Added in May 2022

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, superstar Carrie Underwood premiered, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre. The highly anticipated evening marked the start of the GRAMMY® Award-winning performer's first-ever residency as she officially opened the new 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre.

Underwood is the first artist to grace the venue's stage – the largest and tallest in Las Vegas. Conceived by Underwood to revisit some of the highlights of her stellar recording and touring career over the years, REFLECTION celebrates her greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international superstar. The all-new production brings beloved fan favorites to life in a whole new way, utilizing spectacular special effects and state-of-the-art technology.

Underwood's high-energy performance kept the opening night crowd on its feet throughout the memorable evening, which also featured her band, dancers, aerialists, a virtual orchestra, a stunning array of one-of-a-kind costumes, a breathtaking finale centered on a brilliant, never-before-seen water wall feature, and the show's biggest highlight of all, Underwood's voice.

The show is directed by Barry Lather, with Creative Production & Show design by Nick Whitehouse & Fireplay, and Costume Design/Wardrobe Styling by Emma Trask.

The brand-new 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched immersive audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA hyperreal technology.

The six new show dates going on sale to the public Monday, December 6 at 10 a.m. PST are:

May 2022 : 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

Additional REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency performance dates on sale now include:

December 2021 : 3, 4, 8, 10, 11 – Limited availability

March 2022 : 23, 25, 26, 30

April 2022 : 1, 2

Tickets for all upcoming shows, plus a limited number of VIP and premium ticket packages, are available at rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/carrie-underwood and AXS.com/CarrieInVegas.



Of her first residency, Underwood says, "It's such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas. I'm so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas."

As part of her ongoing partnership, $1 from each ticket sold for REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency will be donated to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America (https://wish.org), which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Carrie has been involved with the organization for more than 15 years, granting wishes since the beginning of her recording career.

About Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All nine of her consecutive album releases (two of which she co-produced) from the beginning of her career debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat. She has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 23 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her her fit52 app in 2020 and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with a partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Her first-ever residency, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, begins in December at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Genting Group

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

