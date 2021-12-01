Limelight Networks to Participate In the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) , a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, today announced participation at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on December 7, 2021.

Limelight Networks (PRNewsfoto/Limelight Networks)

CEO, Bob Lyons, and CFO, Dan Boncel, will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at 3:10 pm ET. Webcast of this presentation will be available on Limelight's Investor Relations website at https://investors.limelight.com . A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website for 30 days following the presentations.

About Limelight:

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) is an industry-leader in content delivery services and AppOps at the edge that provides powerful tools and a client-first approach to optimize and deliver digital experiences at the edge. We are a trusted partner to the world's biggest brands and serve their global customers with experiences such as livestream sporting events, global movie launches, video games and file downloads for new phone apps. Limelight offers one of the largest, best-optimized private networks coupled with a global team of industry experts to provide edge services that are fast, secure and reliable. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

