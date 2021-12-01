Larizadeh succeeds Don Hendler, who assumes the Chairman of the Board role as Stephen Sokolow becomes Chairman of the Board Emeritus

Leviton Appoints Daryoush Larizadeh to Chief Executive Officer Larizadeh succeeds Don Hendler, who assumes the Chairman of the Board role as Stephen Sokolow becomes Chairman of the Board Emeritus

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today the appointment of Daryoush Larizadeh to Chief Executive Officer, effective as of December 1, 2021. Larizadeh will continue his responsibilities as President and COO, in addition to assuming the CEO role.

In his current capacity, Larizadeh has been President and COO of Leviton for the past six years, overseeing Leviton's continued growth and building on the company's successful history and culture of innovation.

"Daryoush has been instrumental to Leviton's success as President and COO and played a pivotal role in helping to navigate our employees and customers through a global pandemic," said Hendler. "Daryoush's proven performance and leadership skills will continue to shape Leviton's future as an innovative leader in the industry," Hendler stated. Larizadeh assumes the role of CEO from Hendler who held the title since 2007 following the passing of Harold Leviton, whose father founded the company in 1906. Larizadeh becomes only the fourth CEO since the company's founding 115 years ago.

"I am honored and humbled to take on the role of CEO at a company that's been built on a long and successful history of innovation," Larizadeh expressed. "Working closely alongside Don as President and COO has provided me with an unparalleled learning experience, and I am excited to build on the legacy that Don and our two previous CEOs have built during our 115 years of existence."

Also effective December 1, 2021, Hendler will assume the role of Chairman of the Board. Stephen Sokolow, who last held this position, will become Chairman of the Board Emeritus while remaining an Executive Vice President of the Corporation.

The Leviton board remains unchanged with Hendler, Sokolow, Andrew Kriegman and Lucy Guilherme continuing in their current responsibilities. As CEO, Daryoush Larizadeh will continue to report to the Leviton Board of Directors

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

