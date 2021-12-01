Marty has 30 years of experience as a Miami-Dade correctional officer and the last decade as a criminal defense attorney.

Iscoe Law Adds Francisco Marty To Lead Criminal Practice Marty has 30 years of experience as a Miami-Dade correctional officer and the last decade as a criminal defense attorney.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, today announced the addition of Francisco Marty, Esq., Partner, to lead its criminal defense practice. Marty, a member of the Florida Bar, graduated in 2003 from Nova Southeastern University Law School. He will handle all matters related to criminal defense litigation in the West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami offices.

Francisco Marty, Esq., Partner, Iscoe Law

Marty has represented Federal Health Care Fraud cases, Federal Narcotics cases, Anti-Corruption Act Cases, and money laundering cases in different jurisdictions throughout the United States. He is a Death Penalty Qualified attorney assigned cases by the Judicial Administrative Commission as a Death Phase attorney. He has filed Writs of Prohibition with the Florida Supreme Court, overseen self-extraditions from Spain and Colombia, and represented Defendant's extradited from other countries.

"I have always admired Francisco's legal acumen, and I'm thrilled he's joined Iscoe Law as a Partner to head our criminal practice," said Gary T. Iscoe, Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm. "Francisco gives straightforward and honest advice, which ensures a criminal defendant makes decisions based on facts and not emotions."

Marty represented clients seeking Presidential Pardons in tandem with Washington, D.C. firms, and filed petitions to the U.S. President seeking a pardon for clients. His emphasis on a team approach to all his cases sets him apart from the common high-volume practices.

About Iscoe Law

Since 1991, Gary T. Iscoe, a Trial Lawyer, has been dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for taking advantage of the powerless. From representing clients in serious injury cases, wrongful death cases, class actions, and other lawsuits including medical malpractice, product liability, and more, Gary and his team of attorneys understand Florida's complex personal injury laws.

Iscoe Law fights hard to protect the legal rights of the injured and their families- and hold auto insurers like State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, and others accountable for the pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages suffered by its clients.

Iscoe Law offers a free initial consultation at one's home, office, hotel, or hospital. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, call 800-800-6500 or visit www.iscoelaw.com

(PRNewsfoto/Iscoe Law)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Iscoe Law