INVO Bioscience Obtains Regulatory Approval to Commercialize INVOcell In Thailand

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo culture system (IVC), INVOcell®, today announced the Company has received approval by Medical Devices Control Division for FDA Thailand to import and commercialize INVOcell in Thailand. In April 2021, INVO Bioscience entered an exclusive distribution agreement with IVF Envimed Company Ltd. to distribute the INVOcell system within Thailand. Established in 1993, IVF Envimed Company Ltd. has established a wide network of clinics and hospitals across Thailand primarily focused on fertility solutions. IVF Envimed is a member of the 'Thai Society of Reproductive Medicine' which organizes congresses and educational programs where IVF Envimed participates.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. is a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility. (PRNewsfoto/INVO Bioscience, Inc.)

In November 2021, INVO Bioscience started to train physicians and embryologists from both private and government hospitals. In early 2022, INVO Bioscience and IVF Envimed will organize several 'in person' trainings in Bangkok with key fertility experts to supplement currently ongoing online trainings. INVO Bioscience is also planning to conduct a locally-based evaluation study to have localized data, a key element for both physicians and patients.

"Following months of efforts and interactions with the governmental authorities in Thailand, we are thrilled to have received approval by FDA Thailand to commence commercialization of the INVOcell solution within Thailand," commented, Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience. "Over the past number of months, we have been working closely with our partners at IVF Envimed to educate key opinion leaders within the country, including the recent training of several physicians and embryologists that should allow us to begin scaling up our commercialization efforts within the country. Further, we have identified physicians to help us with localized data collection on initial patients to assist in our longer term marketing efforts within the country. We look forward to working with Envimed and supporting their efforts to deliver the INVOcell solution in Thailand help address the underserved patient market in need of advanced reproductive treatment."

About INVOcell

The INVOcell procedure is the first in-vivo culture (IVC) system in the world used for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development within the body, as an alternative to conventional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Through its in vivo approach, INVOcell offers patients a more natural and intimate experience with comparable results at a lower cost.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, affordable treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell® is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

