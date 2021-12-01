Hawk Ridge Systems Partners with Caztek Inc. for Engineering, Prototyping and Design Services

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawk Ridge Systems, a leading provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, has partnered with Caztek Engineering, an award-winning, multi-dimensional design and engineering firm in St. Paul, Minnesota. The partnership provides Hawk Ridge Systems customers a world-class resource for their engineering service needs.

Hawk Ridge Systems partners with Caztek Engineering to offer customers world-class engineering service needs.

The Caztek team is comprised of experts that can help with engineering, analysis, industrial design, product development and prototyping. They have developed an impressive client portfolio of well-known companies like Medtronic, Mitsubishi and Honeywell.

"We work in a wide variety of industries, and medical devices is one that we have a lot of expertise and experience in," says Casimir Sienkiewicz, president of Caztek Engineering. Recently, the company redesigned a sleep apnea device from Inspire Medical using their combined skills in PCB layout, mechanical design, documentation, and 3D printing.

Casimir added, "To see that product go from a concept all the way through the design process and get launched on the market is very rewarding."

"We're excited to establish a partnership with Caztek," says Damon Tordini, Product Manager at Hawk Ridge Systems. "We know from years of working together that Casimir and his team are well versed not only in the latest engineering tools, but the product needs of industries both in the Midwest and around the world."

For more information or to get started on your own collaborative project with Caztek Engineering, please contact us at Hawk Ridge Systems.

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is a leading provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions to help customers exceed their business objectives. Solutions include the full portfolio of Dassault Systèmes offerings, including SOLIDWORKS, SOLIDWORKS CAM, CAMWorks, CATIA, SIMULIA and the full suite of analysis, product data management and productivity tools.

Hawk Ridge Systems is the largest provider of additive manufacturing solutions including 3D printers from HP and Markforged. Recognized as a global leader by DS SOLIDWORKS, Hawk Ridge Systems has been awarded the top Worldwide SOLIDWORKS Reseller title many times since its inception in 1996. Based in Silicon Valley, Hawk Ridge Systems has 22 offices, providing coast-to-coast coverage in North America. Training is available through the Hawk Ridge Systems store.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hawk Ridge Systems