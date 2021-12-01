Fisher House Foundation Secures Top Rating From Charity Navigator For 18th Year

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator rated Fisher House Foundation with 4 out of 4 stars again in 2021, marking 18 years of the Foundation receiving the top marks from the organization, putting it among only 13 charities that have been so highly rated for 18 years.

The Fisher House program provides a

Also, Fisher House Foundation was selected as the best charity to donate to for veterans in its 2022 Best Charities report, is one of five military and veteran organizations with an A+ rating from CharityWatch, and has received the 2021 Guide Star Platinum Seal for Transparency.

For 31 years, Fisher House Foundation has been dedicated to meeting the needs of our nation's wounded, injured, and ill service members, veterans, and their families. Since 1990, the Foundation has built its network of comfort homes at military and veteran hospitals to 92, served 413,000 families, and saved military and veteran families $525 million.

"Fisher House Foundation takes great care to ensure the generous gifts of our donors and supporters are used as intended and is proud of the recognition we have received for doing so," said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. "We believe in being good stewards of the donations we have been entrusted with to take care of military members, veterans, and their families.

The Foundation has received a score of four stars from Charity Navigator for each of the past 18 years, putting it in the top 1 percent of charities that the service rates. Charity Navigator rates charities on their financial performance and transparency.

WalletHub scored Fisher House Foundation at 98 out of 100 after looking at the charity's grade on CharityWatch, score on Charity Navigator, program expenses, and popularity on Facebook.

CharityWatch, which rates charities based on the percentage of their funds which go to their charitable programs, their fundraising expenses, and their governance and transparency, has rated Fisher House Foundation A+ for over 10 years and selected it as a "Top-Rated" charity again in November 2021.

Fisher House Foundation is also a recipient of GuideStar's 2021 Platinum Seal of Transparency.

Fisher House Foundation has 50 Fisher Houses serving as part of VA healthcare systems. The other 42 Fisher Houses serve military hospitals. The families of patients receiving care at the hospitals can stay at the Fisher Houses free of charge so that they can focus on helping their loved one get better, because a family's love is good medicine.

In addition to its network of comfort homes, Fisher House Foundation has additional programs such as Hero Miles, which provides airline tickets to wounded, injured, and ill service members and their families in support of their continued recovery process, and Hotels for Heroes, which provides free hotel rooms to military and veteran families whose loved ones are being treated at a DoD or VA hospital when a Fisher House is either full or unavailable. The Foundation also manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 92 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $525 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

