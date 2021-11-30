Uptake Joins Oren Marketplace to Support Digital Transformation of Mining Industry

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake , the leader in industrial intelligence software-as-a-service, announced today that it has joined Oren , a global B2B digital mining services marketplace developed by Shell and IBM to help mining companies access and implement digital solutions. Uptake Fusion , which moves, stores, and curates operational technology (OT) data in an organization's Microsoft Azure environment for advanced applications, and Uptake Compass , the maintenance strategy engine, are both listed on the marketplace. Data management, IT, maintenance, and reliability teams in mining operations now have streamlined access to data integration and AI-powered insights that increase the availability and reliability of their fixed and mobile assets.

"The last two years have shown that mining operations must start leveraging their data and digital tools to drive long-term resilience and growth. Improvements in productivity, reliability, and maintenance planning are imperative as organizations look to secure their future," shared Kayne Grau, CEO, Uptake. "We are excited to partner with Shell and IBM on Oren, and to make initiatives in operational excellence more accessible through the greater availability of vetted, trusted tools."

Among those solutions is Uptake Fusion, which accelerates digital mine operations through the cost-effective and secure movement of OT data from on-premise systems to an organization's Azure cloud. Its open format and integrations with Microsoft Power BI, PowerApps, and Azure Time Series Insights enable internal and third-party data consumers to use their preferred tools to derive data insights. Uptake Fusion also expedites the deployment of applications such as intelligent events, process optimization, forecasting, and AI/ML predictive analytics, including through Uptake's portfolio of asset performance management (APM) and advanced industrial analytics.

Uptake Compass, for example, uses computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) and OT data to uncover real-time insights through risk-based maintenance prioritization, value-based preventative maintenance (PM) strategies, and survivability analysis. These features ultimately enable maintenance and reliability teams to achieve greater reliability at a lower total cost of ownership. Teams with limited or no high-fidelity data can still use Compass to create expert-curated PM strategies and best practices for critical assets.

"The Oren Marketplace is the go-to source for mining companies to effectively find digital tools like Uptake's that will help them transform operational reliability and efficiency in remote locations. Uptake is a trusted AI solutions provider that strengthens Oren's mission to jumpstart the digital transformation of the mining industry," said Grischa Sauerberg, VP of Mining, Sectors & Decarbonisation at Shell. "Having a single collaborative marketplace platform that allows miners to access a wide range of solutions will help remove the barriers to digital transformation."

Shell and IBM established the Oren Marketplace in July 2020 after identifying that the challenges of digital transformation had been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and could be alleviated through broadened access to digital solutions. Since then, Oren has equipped mining companies from around the world with the solutions they need to support critical initiatives in safety, sustainability, mine planning, and operational efficiency.

Uptake is the industrial intelligence system, providing actionable insight for operators across a variety of industries. Uptake gives all departments — maintenance, reliability, operations, and financial teams — a single, shared, and contextualized view of every operational asset and interaction that affects performance. Driven by powerful data science models and cloud computing, Uptake's products deliver actionable insights that predict and prevent asset failure, increase compliance with ESG initiatives, mitigate catastrophic risk, optimize maintenance strategy, reduce repair costs, enhance productivity, and ensure operator safety. With 40+ patents and recognized for leadership in Industrial AI by Gartner, the World Economic Forum, CNBC, and Forbes, Uptake is headquartered in Chicago with a presence in Canada, South America, Europe, India, and Australia. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Royal Dutch Shell plc is incorporated in England and Wales, has its headquarters in The Hague and is listed on the London, Amsterdam, and New York stock exchanges. Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses including oil and gas exploration and production; production and marketing of liquefied natural gas and gas to liquids; manufacturing, marketing and shipping of oil products and chemicals and renewable energy projects. For further information, visit www.shell.com

