'Tis the Season! Baileys Irish Cream and Dominique Ansel Bakery Team Up to Bring You the Most Indulgent Hot Chocolate with a Twist (and a Swirl)! Reconnecting with friends and family this Holiday season just got a little sweeter with the launch of the Baileys Swirl Holiday Hot Chocolate Kit created by award-winning pastry chef, Dominique Ansel

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What's more delicious than sipping on a Baileys Hot Chocolate with friends and family during the Holidays? Having Dominique Ansel himself create the most indulgent Baileys Hot Chocolate yet and enjoying it from the comfort of your own home, that's what. Baileys Irish Cream has teamed up with the award-winning pastry chef, Dominique Ansel, to release the exclusive Baileys Swirl Holiday Hot Chocolate Kit (non-alcoholic), a one-of-a-kind kit that reimagines the signature Baileys Hot Chocolate. Whether you're hosting a get-together with those closest to you or are looking for the perfect Holiday gift for the sweet tooth in your life, this kit makes treating yourself and your loved ones that much easier (and sweeter)!

"As we're gathering with our friends and family again, we're so excited to help make Holiday celebrations even more delicious and easily accessible with the Baileys Swirl Holiday Hot Chocolate Kit," said Stacey Cunningham, Director of Liqueurs at Diageo. "We're thrilled to partner with pastry pioneer, Dominique Ansel, who has continued to innovate the treating category and has created our new favorite drink of the season!"

Created exclusively by Dominique Ansel just for this Holiday season, each kit includes a rich homemade chocolate ganache, a ganache infused with the flavor of Baileys Original Irish Cream (non-alcoholic), a mini gold whisk to help whip it all up, piping bags to create the signature 'swirl' effect, as well as two hot chocolate mugs with custom "Yours" and "Mine" drink tags to share with someone special.

Dominique Ansel shared, "The Holidays are always an extra special time for us, and if there's anything the past two years has told us, it's that celebrating those sweet simple moments with friends and family at home are what we treasure the most. This Holiday season, I wanted to create something special that everyone can make together, our own little spin on a classic and cozy cup of Baileys Hot Chocolate that you can share with the ones you love most."

The Baileys Swirl Holiday Hot Chocolate Kit provides all of the ingredients you need to whip up a batch of hot chocolates at home. The Kit will be available for purchase for a limited-time beginning November 30th while supplies last both in-store at Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York City, as well as online at DominiqueAnselOnline.com for nationwide shipping for those 21+ (to the lower 48 states).

To purchase a bottle of Baileys Original Irish Cream to enjoy all season long, the liqueur is available wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $23.99 for a 750ml bottle. Enjoy Baileys Original Irish Cream neat, over ice, in coffee, hot chocolate, or even over ice cream. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

About BAILEYS™ Irish Cream Liqueur

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whiskey and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Chef Dominique Ansel

James Beard Award-winning Pastry Chef, Dominique Ansel has shaken up the pastry world with innovation and creativity at the heart of his work. Chef Dominique has been responsible for creating some of the most fêted pastries in the world, including: the Cronut® (named one of TIME Magazine's "25 Best inventions of 2013"), The Cookie Shot, Frozen S'more, Blossoming Hot Chocolate, and many more.

For his prolific creativity, he was named the World's Best Pastry Chef in 2017 by the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards. Food & Wine has called him a "Culinary Van Gogh" while the New York Post coined him "the Willy Wonka of New York." He has also been bestowed the prestigious l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole, France's second highest honor.

Prior to opening his own shop, Dominique served as the Executive Pastry Chef for restaurant Daniel, when the team earned its coveted third Michelin star and a four-star review from The New York Times. In 2011, Dominique opened his first shop, the eponymous Dominique Ansel Bakery in NYC's Soho neighborhood, with just four employees. In January 2020, he launched Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel in Hong Kong, and most recently in July 2021, he opened Dominique Ansel Workshop, a croissant counter inside of his pastry kitchens in NYC's Flatiron neighborhood. Dominique is also the author of two cookbooks: Dominique Ansel: The Secret Recipes (October 2014), and Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master & Mix (April 2020). www.DominiqueAnsel.com

Must be 21+

BAILEYS l Irish Cream Liqueur. 17% Alc/Vol. Imported by Paddington, Ltd., New York, NY

