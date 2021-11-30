Tint World® honors top 2021 franchises and looks to the future at International Franchise Convention

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading automotive customization and window tinting franchise Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ celebrated its top franchise owners with a variety of awards recently at the company's International Franchise Convention held at Caesars Palace Resort and Hotel in Las Vegas.

The 2021 Tint World® International Franchise Convention, entitled "Race to Success: Full Speed Ahead," featured a vendor trade show, seminars and training, and an awards banquet to recognize top-performing franchises. This was the franchise's second convention this year. The first convention in February was a virtual event, while the Las Vegas convention was an in-person event held in conjunction with the 2021 SEMA Show, which is held each November in Las Vegas.

"The annual convention is important to the Tint World® family," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Our franchise owners have worked hard, especially with the challenges of the past year, and we want to recognize their successes. This convention is a chance for us to network, learn from one another and stay focused on our goals for 2022. We are thrilled to make this event happen for our Tint World® team."

Tint World® presented the following awards during the 2021 awards ceremony:

Brand Ambassador Vendor of the Year: DS18

Manufacturing Vendor of the Year: SunTek

Franchise Ambassador of the Year (U.S.): Mike Richards and Dylan Thiel ( Grapevine, Texas )

Franchise Ambassador of the Year ( Canada ): Trevor and Sue Dwyer ( Kingston, Ontario )

Rick Martin Franchise Mentor of the Year: Michael Halperin and Mike Rogers ( Boca Raton, Florida )

Local Marketing Impact: Pete and Barbra Muller ( Longwood, Florida )

Local Marketing Impact: Mark Hamilton (Ft. Myers, Florida )

Most Improved Franchise: Paul Sawhney ( Baltimore, Maryland )

Mike Kruse Rookie of the Year: Shirley and Earl MacLeod ( Urbandale, Iowa )

Best Performing Franchise: Michael Halperin and Mike Rogers ( Boca Raton, Florida )

Best Performing Franchise: Greg Alan ( San Marcos, California )

Outstanding Growth: Mike Richards and Dylan Thiel ( Rowlett, Texas )

Outstanding Growth: Shahid Ali and Aleks Khiyayev ( Smyrna, Georgia )

Outstanding Multi-Store Growth: Danny Shenko ( Ft. Lauderdale, FL , North Miami Beach, Florida , Pompano Beach, Florida and Loves Park, Illinois )

Top Gun Franchise: Santiago and Dominica Rojas ( Massapequa Park, New York )

Franchise of the Year: Kit and Cameron Pelletier ( Jacksonville, North Carolina )

Social Media Award: Randy and Austin Silver ( Cary, North Carolina ), Arif Notta ( Dallas, Texas ), Mike Richards and Dylan Thiel ( Grapevine, Texas and Rowlett, Texas ), Pete and Barbra Muller ( Longwood, Florida ), John and Carole Anhalt ( Webster, Texas and Spring, Texas ), Austin Gurba ( Olathe, Kansas ), Tim and Stacy Kjaer ( Medford, New York ), Santiago and Dominica Rojas ( Massapequa Park, New York ), Greg Alan ( San Marcos, California ), Todd and Michelle Simms ( St. Petersburg, Florida and Palm Harbor, Florida ), Chris and Michelle Mays ( Port Charlotte, Florida ), and Sohail and Talha Khan ( Livonia, Michigan )

Several franchises were honored for their performance in reaching financial goals:

$3 Million Club: Santiago and Dominica Rojas ( Massapequa Park, New York )

$2 Million Club: Tim and Stacey Kjaer ( Medford, New York )

$1 Million Club: Randy and Austin Silver ( Cary, North Carolina ), Arif Notta ( Dallas, Texas ), Mike Richards and Dylan Thiel ( Grapevine, Texas and Rowlett, Texas ), Pete and Barbra Muller ( Longwood, Florida ), John and Carole Anhalt ( Webster, Texas and Spring, Texas ), Austin Gurba ( Olathe, Kansas ), Tim and Stacy Kjaer ( Medford, New York ), Santiago and Dominica Rojas ( Massapequa Park, New York ), Greg Alan ( San Marcos, California ), Todd and Michelle Simms ( St. Petersburg, Florida and Palm Harbor, Florida ), Chris and Michelle Mays ( Port Charlotte, Florida ), and Sohail and Talha Khan ( Livonia, Michigan )

Tint World® also renamed two of their annual awards to recognize the achievements of two franchise owners that passed away in 2021. Rick Martin (Albany, New York) and Mike Kruse (Kennesaw, Georgia) will be honored for their efforts to the Tint World® Franchise by having the Mentor of the Year and Rookie of the Year Awards named in their honor.

"This event gave us an opportunity to come together to not only celebrate our wins, but also grieve our losses," Bonfiglio said. "Rick opened our very first location in New York nearly nine years ago, while Mike just opened his store this past September. They were both strong brand ambassadors and wonderful members of the Tint World® family. They'll be missed, and these awards will serve to recognize future owner accomplishments while honoring Rick and Mike's memory."

