LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel Zoe Ventures (RZV), an early stage venture capital firm focusing on technology platforms and solutions disrupting the consumer, subscription, and creator economy landscapes, today announces the introduction of its second investment vehicle the Access Fund . The culmination of nearly two decades of exceptional performance in venture investments, RZV's latest fund expands upon its initial fund strategy and for the first time expands Access to the public.

Rachel Zoe Ventures Introduces The Access Fund

"As fellow entrepreneurs and operators, our team believes in a philosophy of empowering our portfolio companies by providing unrivaled access to brand amplification and growth acceleration," said RZV Chairwoman and entrepreneur Rachel Zoe. "Through my multi-faceted career as a female business owner, philanthropist, designer, stylist, and more, I am excited to share with our portfolio companies my deep personal networks and industry resources, ensuring a competitive advantage that generates incredible returns to investors."

"Behind the Access Fund's mission to provide value at every turn for our portfolio companies, our firm is comprised of industry leaders who provide unparalleled advisory oversight, investor connectivity and acute industry knowledge," said RZV Managing Partner, and tenured investment banker and entrepreneur Rodger Berman. "As a result, we deliver unprecedented access to deep and distinguished connections within the early stage ecosystem, including an emphasis on synergistic relationships with female-focused funds."

As the name suggests, the Access Fund presents a new iteration of venture capital that offers access to an exceptional network across media, social, e-commerce, fashion, tech, finance, and more. This culminates to drive incredible value adds and accelerated returns for the Access Fund's portfolio of companies, such as illustrated with Mamenta , among RZV's inaugural Fund I portfolio companies.

"Rachel Zoe Ventures invested in our global commerce platform in Q3 of 2020, advising on corporate organization and administrative matters, marketing and go-to-market strategies, accounting and financial operations, and accessing capital markets," said Mamenta CEO & Founder Chad Epling. "From the inception of our partnership, we couldn't be more pleased to be a direct beneficiary of RZV's robust ecosystem, seasoned counsel, and unwavering mission to bring value that goes well beyond the capital."

Among the firm's latest investments, Intro — the best way to book the world's most in-demand experts, and get personalized advice over a video call — credits RZV's partnership as having played an integral role in the company's recent launch success.

"Our mission is to give everyone access to anyone, empowering each other to improve the world. Rachel Zoe Ventures felt a strong connection to our purpose, which led them to invest and take a more hands on approach," said Intro Founder Raad Mobrem. "In our earliest of days, they advised us on key product and brand decisions, helped us identify, secure, and onboard some of the world's most in-demand experts, and have been a constant source of high quality advice, catalyzing our growth. We're grateful to have Rachel Zoe Ventures as partners."

RZV's Access Fund is an AngelList rolling fund with quarterly subscriptions. The fund has a one-year minimum subscription period with commitments starting at $100K USD annually. If you are interested in becoming an LP of the fund or are an early stage company looking for investment, visit rachelzoeventures.com and angel.co/v/back/rachel-zoe-venture-partners to learn more and submit information on the opportunity. The Access Fund will evaluate each inquiry.

About Rachel Zoe Ventures

Rachel Zoe Ventures (RZV) is an early stage venture capital firm focusing on technology platforms and solutions disrupting the consumer, subscription and creator economy landscapes. Opportunistic in approach and willing to step outside traditional domains, RZV adds value and drives returns by amplifying and accelerating its portfolio of companies. Most recent portfolio companies include revolutionary zero-waste refillable household cleaning system Cleancult ; luxury global e-commerce marketplace THE LIST ; and premier limited-release sneaker subscription service KYX , among others. Joining RZV Chairwoman Rachel Zoe, industry leaders Rodger Berman (Managing Partner), Matthew Walker (Managing Partner), Ari Kaplan (Operating Partner), Taylor Wong (Principal), and Jocelyn Lehman (Associate) collectively bring a diversity of vantage points to offer competitive, 360 oversight. To learn more visit rachelzoeventures.com

About Rachel Zoe

Co-CEO and Founder of Rachel Zoe, Inc., CURATEUR, Rachel Zoe Collection and The Zoe Report, and Chairwoman of Rachel Zoe Ventures

Rachel Zoe is an influential entrepreneur, creative director, stylist, editor, author, media personality, mother, and more renowned for her ability to inspire and transform. After achieving the highest recognition as a globally in-demand stylist, Zoe's career catapulted to include an eponymous Bravo show, two New York Times bestselling books, and an online style destination where she currently serves as Editor-at-Large, plus an ever-growing list of philanthropic efforts and brand collaborations. In her role as Chairwoman of Rachel Zoe Ventures, Zoe serves as an active and engaged investor and advisor to an esteemed portfolio of brands. Among her latest endeavors, Zoe launched her new podcast, Works for Us, as well as her luxury shopping membership, CURATEUR, which offers women from all over access to her world of curated style.

About Rachel Zoe Inc.

Rachel Zoe Inc. is the namesake parent company to a portfolio of brands backed by global style authority and entrepreneur Rachel Zoe. In addition to services across styling celebrity clients, brand endorsements, and more, Rachel Zoe Inc. consists of premier shopping membership CURATEUR; contemporary ready-to-wear, accessories, home, and lifestyle brand Rachel Zoe; luxe knitwear collection ParrishLA; and early stage venture capital firm Rachel Zoe Ventures.

