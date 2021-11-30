ProVantaCare Signs on as HealthShare Exchange Member ProVantaCare Joins Network of more than 500 Healthcare Stakeholders in Pennsylvania Enabling Over 80 Community Services Providers to Access Vital Healthcare Information

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProVantaCare today announced that it is now a member of HealthShare Exchange (HSX), an industry leader in data sharing to support care management, quality improvement and population health for the Pennsylvania healthcare community. As an HSX member, ProVantaCare has access to patient health records for more coordinated care, ultimately leading to improved population health outcomes and lower costs.

HSX

ProVantaCare is a network of over 80 leading health and human service providers assisting individuals across the Commonwealth. As a contracting entity, ProVantaCare provides advantages to its provider-owners through streamlined contracting, network access, and data management. The delivery of improved care through innovative models enhances health outcomes and services.

"Access to physical health data will give our community-based provider network the ability to deliver better whole person care and the ability to intervene with improved visibility for better quality care," said Fady Sahhar, President and Chief Executive Officer of ProVantaCare. "This partnership delivers on our commitment of expanding access and enhancing outcomes."

HSX is a nonprofit, member-driven collaboration of the greater Philadelphia region's healthcare stakeholders with more than 500 contracted entities. HSX envisions a trusted community working together to deliver better care to consumers and securely delivers electronic patient health information on more than 13 million patients throughout the greater Philadelphia region.

"HealthShare Exchange's mission is to provide secure access to health information to enable preventive and cost-efficient care, improve quality of patient care, and facilitate care transitions," said Martin Lupinetti, President and Chief Executive Officer at HealthShare Exchange. "We are excited to welcome ProVantaCare to the HSX network."

About HealthShare Exchange

HealthShare Exchange (HSX) is a nonprofit community-directed organization that gathers and makes electronic patient health information available securely at the point of care throughout the Greater Philadelphia/Delaware Valley area's healthcare ecosystem. HSX links disparate electronic medical record (EMR) systems of hospitals, health systems and healthcare stakeholders across the continuum of care along with the clinical data of healthcare insurers for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. HSX services deliver real-time clinical information to our members, including a patient's medical history as well as notifications to enable improved outcomes, care coordination and more cost-effective care for over 13 million patients. HSX is a HITRUST certified organization, a PA P3N certified Health Information Organization (HIO), a State of NJ Trusted Data Sharing Organization (TDSO) and is part of the national eHealth Exchange. For more information, visit https://www.healthshareexchange.org/ or follow us on Twitter ( @HealthShareExch ) and LinkedIn .

About ProVantaCare

Formed in 2014, ProVantaCare coordinates managed care services for consumers and providers in the fields of behavioral health, drug and alcohol addiction, long-term care services, physical disabilities, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Over 80 community-based organizations across Pennsylvania serve over 2.5 million consumers and employ more than 50,000 essential healthcare workers. ProVantaCare brings together this network of providers to coordinate and improve the health and well-being of the individuals we support. For more information, visit our website (www.provantacare.com) or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

ProVantaCare

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ProVantaCare