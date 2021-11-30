NHIA Welcomes Eitan Medical to its Future of Infusion Advisory Council

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) and Eitan Medical are pleased to announce the addition of Eitan Medical to NHIA's Future of Infusion Advisory Council (FIAC). The FIAC is a strategic advisory group comprised of manufacturing and service companies who are deeply invested in the home and alternate site infusion industry. The group consistently works with the association staff and Board of Directors to address critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing this growing community.

With Eitan Medical's global footprint, this strategic partnership expands the international presence within the advisory group and will inform the discussion around bringing connected technology solutions to the home and alternate site infusion industry.

Eitan Medical develops drug delivery and infusion solutions for hospital, ambulatory and homecare settings. Eitan Medical's Sapphire ™ infusion pump is designed to deliver a wide range of therapies for varied clinical uses and comes with a low cost of ownership, advanced fleet maintenance solutions and future-ready, software driven technology. Eitan Medical also develops the Sorrel™ wearable drug delivery platform, a patient-centric on-body injector for delivery of biologic treatments, and Avoset™, a connected infusion system for the home care market.

"The needs of the infusion industry have evolved, requiring infusion providers to adapt and elevate their solutions with connected, patient-centric technologies that allow for the easy administration and management of infusions in alternate sites, especially in the home setting," said Ben Noonan, General Manager, North America at Eitan Medical. "We are eager to partner with NHIA and collaborate with our peers at FIAC to further support the home and specialty infusion industry. Our cooperation with FIAC will help improve the quality of infusion care for patients, expediting access to infusion solutions and increasing the efficiency and ease with which care is provided."

"We're excited to welcome Eitan Medical to the FIAC," said NHIA President & BSPharm CEO Connie Sullivan. "Collaboration with industry through FIAC is important for understanding trends in innovative technology that providers can use to expand access to critical infusion services and continue to monitor and improve patient care."

About NHIA

National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) is the leading organization providing education, information, advocacy, and resources for the nation's home and specialty infusion provider community and the manufacturers, suppliers, and service companies that support the field.

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery, with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, making drug delivery easy and safe. Patient safety and care are only the starting point, as Eitan Medical goes beyond- delivering connected, intuitive drug delivery and infusion solutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life across the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory, and home care environments. For over a decade, Eitan Medical has provided safe, intuitive, and flexible solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs. Eitan Medical's product lines include the Sapphire™ infusion platform, providing smart infusion therapy systems in hospital and ambulatory settings; the Sorrel™ wearable drug delivery platform, the patient-centric on-body injector for delivery of biologic treatments; and Avoset™, connected infusion systems for the home care market*.

*The Sorrel™ devices are FDA investigational devices. The Avoset™ devices are under development.

Eitan Medical, Sapphire, Avoset, and Sorrel are trademarks or registered trademarks of Eitan Medical Ltd.

