DB Schenker Selects Avatour's Real-Time 360° Technology to Help Drive Innovation and Sustainability Goals Logistics Leader Partners with Avatour to Pioneer VR Warehouse Tours Across Global Locations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avatour, the world's only immersive remote collaboration platform for site meetings, announced that it is partnering with DB Schenker to help the logistics leader enable a true alternative to travel with virtual warehouse tours, offering a 360° perspective with real-time video.

The partnership with Avatour offers us a new dimension of digitization in the contract logistics business

"The partnership with Avatour offers us a new dimension of digitization in the contract logistics business," said Todd Starbuck, EVP Business Development, Solution Design and Customer Management. "It is essential for us and our operations to stay close to our customers," he added.

With the pandemic, travel restrictions pose a huge challenge, especially when businesses like DB Schenker require on-site tours, inspections, and meetings on a global scale. DB Schenker selected Avatour because of its unique digital platform helping them to:

Gain visibility and grant customer access to its operations

Improve on-site performance with remote training and auditing

Keep people safe and secure while providing support when working from home

Save millions in travel expenses, not to mention lost productivity

Reduce CO² emissions by avoiding travel, thereby helping the environment

As an example of savings - each DB Schenker warehouse is visited at least once per year by five employees and partners. Domestic travel alone accounts for millions of dollars of travel expenses and significant CO2 emissions.

"We're excited to help DB Schenker realize a future beyond distance," said Avatour's founder and CEO Devon Copley. "Avatour's technology is a category-defining platform helping companies reimagine their traditional ways of doing business. Ultimately, the results we see are good for the company, its people, and the environment," he added.

For more information on Avatour and to experience its 360° immersive technology, visit www.avatour.com

About Avatour

Avatour is building a future beyond distance. Its unique real-time 360° collaboration platform connects remote users with the full context of a real-world site, enabling more effective virtual inspections, tours, training and more. For more information, visit www.avatour.co.

About DB Schenker

DB Schenker is the world's leading global logistics provider, with over 75,800 employees at around 2,000 locations around the world. DB Schenker supports industry and trade in the global exchange of goods through land transport, worldwide air and ocean freight, contract logistics and supply chain management. For more information, visit: dbschenker.com.

