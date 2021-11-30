BIT Mining Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that Mr. Shengwu Wu, the chairman of the Company's board of directors ("the Board"), and Mr. Yu Wei, independent director and member of the Board, have resigned from their positions, effective November 30, 2021. Their resignations follow the Company's pivot away from mainland China, and focus on global deployment.

Prior to their resignations, Mr. Wu was the chairman of the Company's strategic planning committee and a member of its compensation committee, and Mr. Wei was a member of the Company's audit committee and a member of its nominating and corporate governance committee. As a result of their resignations, the number of directors on the Board reduced to five from seven. The Company intends to fill these committee vacancies in due course.

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Mr. Shengwu Wu and Mr. Yu Wei, for their outstanding contributions over the past few years, " commented Mr. Xianfeng Yang, CEO of BIT Mining. "We wish them the best of success in their future endeavors."

Mr. Shengwu Wu and Mr. Yu Wei, said "It has been a great honor and experience working with the Company, and we are expecting to continuously support the Company going forward. "

