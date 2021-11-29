LendingTree, Inc. to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, today announced that it will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference taking place at the Omni Nashville on December 1-3, 2021.

Trent Ziegler, Chief Financial Officer at LendingTree, and Andrew Wessel, Vice President of Investor Relations at LendingTree, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived on the Company's website at investors.lendingtree.com.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online financial services marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, by comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search and choosing the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards, insurance and more. Through the LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

