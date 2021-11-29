KBR, Inc. to Participate in December 2021 Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today its participation in upcoming investor events.

Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Conference: Jay Ibrahim, President of Sustainable Technology Solutions, Mark Sopp, Executive Vice President & CFO, and Alison Vasquez, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host virtual investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:50 a.m. CT. Interested investors may listen to the live webcast at https://investors.kbr.com.

2021 Truist Securities Industrials & Services Summit: Stuart Bradie, President & CEO and Alison Vasquez, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host virtual investor meetings on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

