Advanced Imaging Concepts of Florida Deploys eRAD Radiology Business Solutions to Improve Efficiencies

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eRAD, a subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a leading provider of radiology image and data management software solutions, announced today that Advanced Imaging Concepts has deployed an array of eRAD solutions, including eRAD RIS, PACS, Speech Recognition, RADAR Communication Platform, and Physician Portal. The combined solution will improve workflows across the organization and greatly increase efficiencies.

Advanced Imaging Concepts (AIC), a radiology provider in Brooksville, Fla., sought a new solution to relieve bottlenecks in both clinical and business workflows at its practice, including scheduling, check-in, and radiologist interpretation of images. AIC also wanted to provide referring physicians with a more efficient and user-friendly portal experience. "We are partnering with eRAD because eRAD delivers an integrated RIS and PACS workflow that not only addresses our pain points, but positions us to be ready for future challenges," said Neelima Medara, Practice Manager for AIC. "In a competitive environment like ours, eRAD gives us the necessary edge."

The eRAD implementation was highly organized and well implemented despite the challenges presented by COVID restrictions. "The integration experience was extremely positive and went according to plan. The eRAD team was prepared and professional, and eRAD representatives ensured we were fully trained," Medara stated. "Upon implementation, we experienced improvements in scheduling and check-in. Our team was able to do more in less time. Radiologists especially liked the integrated Speech Recognition." AIC leadership is pleased that the practice can increase procedural volumes without adding staff, and the response from referring physicians has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Clinical Task Workflow was a feature that we hadn't realized could be so powerful until we started working with it," said Medara. "The flexibility to create workflows that fit our needs allows us to save time and improve operational effectiveness. We are very happy to have partnered with eRAD."

Dave Cunningham, VP of Sales for eRAD, added, "Bringing workflow improvements to organizations like AIC is an important aspect of eRAD solutions. We partner with our customers to bring effective solutions that meet and exceed their needs. Mission accomplished here at AIC."

About Advanced Imaging Concepts

Advanced Imaging Concepts (AIC) delivers the full range of diagnostic radiologic modalities to patients in Hernando County, Florida. Services include Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, DEXA bone density evaluation, Mammography, Digital Fluoroscopy, Radiography, and Interventional Radiology. AIC invests in advanced imaging equipment to ensure patients' comfort and the highest-quality results. For more information, visit www.advancedimagingconcepts.com

About eRAD, Inc.

eRAD offers a complete suite of workflow solutions for the imaging industry. Its EHR-Certified RIS, web-based PACS, and multi-site workflow solutions are used by teleradiology businesses, specialty reading groups, multi-site reading groups, hospitals, and outpatient imaging centers. With over 500 installations in the U.S. and abroad, eRAD's products are available as cloud-based hosted solutions, or as in-house enterprise solutions. For more information, visit www.erad.com.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 350 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Arizona, and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has approximately 8,300 employees.

For more information, visit www.radnet.com.

