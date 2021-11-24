Aquamaids Bingo, a Bay Area Bingo Hall, Announces their Holiday Schedule for 2021

Aquamaids Bingo Will Once Again Host the Popular New Year's Eve Bingo Bash on Friday, December 31

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 Aquamaids Bingo, a Bay Area bingo hall, are pleased to announce that they have just posted their schedule for the upcoming holiday season.

To read more about how Aquamaids Bingo will be ringing in the holiday season in 2021, please check out https://aquamaidsbingo.org/blog/aquamaids-bingo-rings-in-the-holiday-season .

As a company spokesperson noted, in observance of Thanksgiving Day, Aquamaids Bingo will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26. All other sessions throughout November will proceed as planned.

In December, Aquamaids Bingo will be closed on Friday, December 24, so that the volunteer staff can celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

On Friday, December 31, Aquamaids Bingo will once again host its popular New Year's Eve Bingo Bash.

More details about the upcoming New Year's Eve party will be released in the near future, but attendees can count on enjoying a variety of fun and festive Bingo games, great payouts and more, all while saying goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022.

"Aquamaids Bingo has invested heavily in making our bingo hall as safe and healthy as possible. This includes masking up, social distancing and readily available hand sanitizer and disposable face masks for everyone's safety," the spokesperson noted.

About Aquamaids Bingo:

For those who crave the excitement, fun and social interaction of live-action bingo, Aquamaids Bingo Hall in Santa Clara is the destination people are looking for. They offer traditional classic bingo games as well as many of the hottest and latest strip bingo sessions and biggest daily payouts in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/

