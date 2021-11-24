Solution maturity as well as depth and breadth of capabilities cited by Chartis Research

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Software, specialist provider of finance transformation and automation software, has been named the category award winner for IFRS 17 – Accounting Systems in the latest Chartis 2022 RiskTech100® Report, which assesses leading vendors of risk technology solutions. This is the second year in a row Aptitude has been recognized by Chartis for the strength of their IFRS 17 Solution.

Aptitude named the category award winner for IFRS 17 - Accounting Systems in Chartis Research 2022 RiskTech100®.

Jeremy Suddards, CEO, Aptitude Software states, "We are thrilled to be recognized again by Chartis Research as an award winner. We are currently implementing our IFRS 17 solutions in over 46 countries and helping our clients ensure efficient and effective compliance by the effective date of January 2023 and helping transform the office of the CFO to meet current and future business needs."

"Aptitude Software achieved the category award for IFRS 17 in the Chartis Research RiskTech100 2022", said Sidhartha Dash, Research Director at Chartis. "The maturity of their accounting system offering, and its automation, processing and reporting capabilities, were the main factors contributing to this award win."

Aptitude's IFRS 17 Solution is the most mature solution on the market and is the solution of choice for many insurers across the globe including FWD, Aviva, PALIG, CAA and many others. Differentiators include over 20 years of built-in, insurance-specific IP – calculations, business events, processes, and templated disclosures – which accelerate and derisk the implementation process. Aptitude IFRS 17 Comply is a simplified, pre-configured version of the Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, designed for insurers that are looking for a faster, more standardized path to IFRS 17 compliance, while laying the foundation for future transformation projects.

RiskTech100® is globally acknowledged as the most comprehensive independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance technology. Using a robust, repeatable methodology, it ranks the top 100 risk technology providers and identifies the top players in specific risk and compliance categories.

About Aptitude Software

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that enable finance professionals to run their global businesses, forecast decision outcomes and comply with complex regulations. Uniquely combining deep finance expertise and IP rich technology, Aptitude gives finance leaders the tools they need to transform their business and achieve their ambitions. Aptitude is proud to have served the office of finance for over 20 years, delivering financial control and insight to create a world of financial confidence for our global clients. Headquartered in London and with a North American presence in Boston, Redwood and Toronto, Aptitude Software is an operating company of Aptitude Software Group plc. For more information, please visit https://www.aptitudesoftware.com

About Chartis Research:

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

(PRNewsfoto/Aptitude Software Limited)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aptitude Software Limited