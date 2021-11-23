White Cap Builds Upon Legacy of Support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's Mission to Treat and Defeat Childhood Cancer

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") is proud to be named the top fundraising team in Atlanta and the number two multi market team in the U.S. for the Sept. 25, 2021 virtual St. Jude Walk/Run to benefit the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.®

The annual St. Jude Walk/Run takes place each September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Supporters from across the nation came together virtually this year to fundraise and create awareness for childhood cancer research and to provide immediate financial relief for the children and their families. Thanks to fundraising events like the St. Jude Walk/Run, and ongoing donations from our teams and our partners, St. Jude can embark on its strategic expansion plan, which includes tripling its global investment to impact the more than 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year.

"Because of support like this, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food," said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. "We are committed not only to the children of St. Jude, but also to helping advance research and treatment for future generations to come."

As a long-standing partner of St. Jude, White Cap is humbled and honored to have achieved this standing, as it displays the strong commitment of our people to our company value of practicing service towards our customers, communities and each other.

"What I love about our company is how our teams represent our value of Service by rallying to support causes like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. I want to thank all the teams who came together with friends, families, and colleagues to give back to those in need," said Alan Sollenberger, President of White Cap.

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap includes Brafasco, Brock White and NCA in Canada and multiple brands in the U.S. White Cap operates more than 400 branches across the U.S. and Canada with more than 7,000 employees and offers nearly 450,000 SKUs to approximately 150,000 customers. For more information, visit www.whitecap.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

