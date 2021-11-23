Vivera Announces Launch of New Testing Software, LabPort

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera is pleased to announce the launch of LabPort, a comprehensive software solution designed to streamline and integrate the diagnostic testing and results reporting process for laboratories, employers, and patients.

LabPort Logo

"We developed LabPort as a liaison between patients, providers, and laboratories."

Featuring identity verification using artificial intelligence (AI), LabPort was designed to facilitate immediate results reporting for diagnostic testing even in high-volume, field-based testing environments. Additionally, LabPort offers an immediate and compliant solution for employers with over 100 employees federally mandated to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) emergency temporary standard (ETS) COVID-19 vaccine and testing reporting requirements.

Since its deployment in July 2021, LabPort has been used to manage the testing process for over 60,000 EUA-authorized rapid antigen and lab-based RT-PCR tests facilitated for major entertainment venues, including The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace Las Vegas and festivals including Punk Rock Bowling and Boise Pride.

"Vivera created LabPort to serve an immediate need for real-time COVID-19 testing software that is patient-friendly, HIPAA-compliant, and provides a solution to expedite, organize, and report testing results," said Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera. "We started LabPort as a simple testing reporting solution but quickly customized the LabPort platform to create a responsive, comprehensive system for multiple users after recognizing the need in the largely fragmented and outdated laboratory management software market."

What sets LabPort apart for Vivera clients is there are no onboarding fees to use LabPort for laboratories or employers looking to manage and report test results and vaccination status. LabPort was designed with interactive data visuals and a responsive design allowing patients and employers to easily access results and pull reports in a few clicks.

The cloud-based software can integrate with other laboratory information management systems (LIMS) to allow information to be seamlessly shared across multiple sites and platforms. LabPort's user-friendly interface allows laboratories to standardize and streamline lab operations with a completely automated workflow which ultimately minimizes patient onboarding time and human error.

"We developed LabPort as a liaison between patients, providers, and laboratories," said David Harvey, Digital Marketing Director and Senior Developer at Vivera. "What differentiates LabPort from other LIMS is its ability to manage the entire testing process. Laboratories using LabPort can manage workflows and increase efficiency without needing to worry about finding a different solution for each step because LabPort handles everything from registration to billing to results delivery."

Vivera's proprietary software enables employers to easily comply with federal, state, and local vaccine and testing mandates with employee vaccination status tracking and test results management features that maintain patient privacy.

Registration is quick and intuitive, necessitating only the information required by local and state regulations. The process does not require patients to download an app, and once they are registered, they can test at any facility where LabPort is implemented. When the patient's results are ready, they receive a text message or email with a secure link to access results, and all data is kept on HIPAA-compliant servers.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH®, an electronic, dose-controlled medical device. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, biosciences, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

For more information, please visit viverapharmaceuticals.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

For more information or to sign up to use LabPort, please visit labport.app/contact-us.

Contact:

Ashley LeVine

media@viverapharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.