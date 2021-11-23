Venturous Group increases its shareholding stake in China's Anjie, the Smart Energy AIoT company, to 22%, making a clear and strong sustainability statement

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venturous Group, China's first Citytech™ Group, has identified Smart Energy as one of four 'must-have' Smart City technology areas. For that reason, the company increased its stake in Smart Energy company Tianjin Anjie IoT Science and Technology Co., Ltd. ("Anjie") to a total share of 22%. The investment shows Venturous' commitment to Anjie, the Smart Energy sector, and reduced energy consumption as the country makes headway with Smart City development.

China is currently the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, but is firmly committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2060. Globally, cities already contribute to 70% of carbon emissions, and close to half of that is generated purely by buildings. Venturous Group is working to make cities smarter — more liveable, sustainable, and productive — and has identified Smart Energy as a critical Citytech 'must-have', along with Smart Buildings, Smart Computing, and Smart City Management.

Anjie is an increasingly important part of Venturous' portfolio because it is a leading Smart Energy AIoT technology solutions company in China. Utilizing AIoT, big data, and cloud infrastructure, Anjie is a dominant supplier of energy management solutions for buildings in its home province of Tianjin. The company helps real estate clients save 15 to 30% of their energy-related costs, which currently represents a reduction of 2.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, or the amount of carbon dioxide sequestered by 200 million trees per year. Venturous' latest investment follows an earlier share purchase in May 2020, and makes a clear statement of Venturous' confidence in the company and its long-term environmental impact.

Mr. Liu Bai Cheng, Chairman of Tianjin Anjie IoT Science and Technology Co., Ltd. ("Anjie") said: "As we continue to expand our business across the country, it is crucial that we have the strong backing of committed shareholders who can support us on this journey. Venturous Group is such a shareholder, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with them."

Mr. Liu will be speaking on Thursday, 2 December 2021 at Venturous' annual flagship event Smart Citytech™ Week, which will be held online from 29 November to 3 December 2021. He will be covering China's carbon neutrality goal, the country's trends and challenges, and how Smart Energy technology can make a critical difference to China's climate targets. The session will be available live in both English and Mandarin. (See below for registration details.)

Mr. Benson Tam, Founder and Chairman of Venturous Group, concluded: "This investment is so much more than a financial one. It is an investment in a future we all share and the conviction that everyone must take action towards more sustainable living. To increase our positive impact, we need to champion companies like Anjie because we believe in the people behind the business. These are the people who are continuing to help China progress towards a more sustainable future, and by investing in them, we will see great environmental and financial returns."

About Venturous Group

Venturous Group is China's first Citytech™ Group. Powering Smart City economies, it is an investor, business builder and operator of Smart Citytech infrastructure companies. Creating value by transforming the future of city living, Venturous leverages the latest deep Citytech, strategic partnerships and digital transformation to make cities more liveable, sustainable and productive, in China and beyond. The Group's corporate structure allows for venture capital, private equity, pre-IPO deals, M&A, co-investments, incubation, strategic partnerships and joint ventures, and it has its own IPO on the horizon.

About Anjie

Tianjin Anjie IoT Science and Technology Co., Ltd. ("Anjie") is a leading Smart Energy AIoT technology solutions company in China and dominant provider in its home province of Tianjin. It is a major supplier of energy management solutions to buildings in China utilizing AIoT, big data, and cloud infrastructure. With almost two decades of experience in building energy systems, Anjie helps its real estate clients to save 15 to 30% of their energy-related costs, which currently represents a reduction of 2.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

