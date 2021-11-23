Marpai Expands Marketing Leadership With Two New Hires to Drive Member Engagement and Business Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc ., ("Marpai") (Nasdaq: MRAI), a deep learning technology company transforming third-party administration (TPA) in the healthcare self-funded market, announced two marketing director hires this month. Christina DiBona joins Marpai as Marketing Director Member and Client Engagement and Marcella Withers as Marketing Director Brokers, Employers, Partners.

Christina DiBona leads marketing and communications that reach Marpai's members to drive health literacy and utilization of plan benefits and exclusive Marpai features. Christina brings 20 years of marketing experience with 10 years of healthcare marketing, most recently with the Stamford Health System where she was recognized as a top hospital marketer in 2021 by DTC Perspectives. Christina also serves on the Board of Directors for NESHCo (New England Society Healthcare Communications).

Marcella Withers leads business-to-business marketing focused on brokers, employers with self-funded health plans, and health partners. Her responsibilities include public relations, digital marketing, events and implementation of co-op marketing programs. Marcella, a seasoned brand and marketing strategist, brings over 16 years of experience working with multimillion dollar companies, most recently as Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at The Frye Company.

"As Marpai builds industry leadership by deploying deep learning to reduce healthcare costs and improve outcomes in new ways, we've expanded our marketing team to more comprehensively drive change," said Edmundo Gonzalez, CEO of Marpai. "Christina and Marcella bring perspectives and skills that we need as a technology company to connect with the diverse groups involved in the healthcare experience."

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai is a technology company providing an AI-powered alternative to traditional TPAs (third party administrators), serving self-funded health plans that account for over $1T in healthcare claims each year and cover 95 million Americans. Marpai uses advanced technologies, including deep learning models, to drive healthcare costs down and health outcomes up. Marpai's SMART system predicts health states to prevent and reduce costly events, elevates care quality, rigorously processes claims and empowers plan members to maintain proper care and live better. Marpai operates nationwide in serving 60+ self-funded employers and over 40,000 members and works with world-class brokers and provider networks including Aetna and Cigna.

