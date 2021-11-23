evo Commits $10 Million in Donations to Community Partners

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Giving Tuesday, evo, the outdoor lifestyle brand, announced that it is committed to donating a minimum of $1 million a year for the next 10 years to a variety of local and national non-profit organizations that provide youth mentorship, outdoor equity and access, environmental justice and more. Whenever possible, evo will support BIPOC-led organizations grounded in equity and working on the front lines, many of which are often underfunded and underrepresented in the larger philanthropy universe.

"Making an impact and giving back to our communities has been core to evo since its inception 20 years ago," said Ashley Miller, senior manager of community impact at evo. "This $10 million, 10-year commitment will support our work to create a more just and sustainable outdoor and environmental movement by shifting resources to and building power with Black, Indigenous and Communities of Color. We want to go deeper with our trusted partners, invest in the communities where we have brick and mortar locations, and focus on equity throughout. Furthermore, we are also starting a dialogue to share our approach to community building and donation process."

evo follows a trust-based philanthropy philosophy, building long-term partnerships with organizations it describes as "impact partners." evo does extensive research on each of its impact partners and strives to provide multi-year, unrestricted funding along with opportunities to deepen, expand and develop partnerships beyond the check. That philosophy has myriad benefits to such partners, including, but not limited to, streamlined reporting, no application process and unrestricted funding.

evo has demonstrated its relentless commitment to community, with the company's donations intentionally set to scale alongside the overall business, re-investing 6.5 percent of its net income from 2020. Some of evo's long-term impact partners include The Service Board, Brown Girl Surf, Bike Works, SHRED Foundation, Skate Like A Girl and Indigenous Women Outdoors.

"Working with evo has been amazing, and from our perspective, it's because of evo's values and the people involved," said Kristin Ebling, Executive Director of Skate Like A Girl. "Funding from evo supports our outreach programs, which are free, low-cost and specifically target populations that experience a lack of access to skateboarding. When companies like evo guarantee annual gifts, it allows us to focus more of our energy on serving our mission, rather than stressing about how we are going to continue to afford to do so."

In addition to its grantmaking program, evo invites community and customers to contribute through in-cart donations and a portion of the company's newly launched membership program will give 10 percent of annual membership fees to evo's impact partners.

Organizations seeking to learn more or to apply for funding should visit www.evo.com/community/impact

About evo

evo is an outdoor company whose purpose is to make life better by building community and igniting the adventurous spirit that lives within us all. evo is focused on providing unique experiences and it's also committed to supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to getting underserved kids outdoors.

evo currently operates 8 stores in the U.S. and Canada, with several new locations set to open soon. Featuring art galleries and event spaces, evo stores serve as welcoming places for the outdoor community to gather. evo stores and evo.com carry a wide range of premium gear for skiing, snowboarding, surfing, mountain biking, camping, wakeboarding, and skateboarding.

In addition, evo offers lodging, trips and experiences centered on sport, culture, the outdoors, and human connection. evoTrip, the company's adventure-travel service, offers more than 60 trips to destinations around the world. evo also runs an indoor skatepark, called All Together Skatepark, in Seattle.

In partnership with a group of complementary businesses, evo will open a 100,000 square foot campus in Salt Lake City, Utah this winter. Campus Salt Lake will include an evo store, evo Hotel, All Together Skatepark, Salt Lake Bouldering Project, Level 9 Sports, restaurant and more. To learn more about evo, please visit evo.com .

