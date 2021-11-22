OncoResponse to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoResponse, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing immunotherapies derived from the immune systems of elite cancer responders, today announced that Clifford Stocks, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Presentation details are as follows:

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation;1X1 investor meetings

Time/Date: Presentation will be available beginning Nov. 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. Eastern.

RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Private Company Conference

Format: Fireside chat with analyst-moderated Q&A; 1X1 investor meetings

Time/Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 3:50 p.m. Eastern.

Both presentations will be accessible from the News Center / Events & Presentations page of the OncoResponse website and available for at least 30 days.

About OncoResponse

OncoResponse, Inc. is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of elite cancer responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel therapeutics targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company's lead candidate, OR2805, has entered clinical studies. OR2805 is a fully human antibody discovered using B cells derived from an elite responder to checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy. Additional pipeline candidates that modulate suppressive macrophage activity are under development. OncoResponse is a privately held company backed by investment from MD Anderson Cancer Center, Rivervest Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Redmile Group, Magnetar Group, Yonjin Venture, InterVest, Bering Capital, ARCH Venture Partners, Helsinn Investment Fund, Canaan Partners, GreatPoint Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Buchang Pharma (China), Alexandria Real Estate Equities and William Marsh Rice University. For more information please visit www.oncoresponseinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Rathbun Communications

+1.206.769.9219

julie@rathbuncomm.com

