Venterra Realty Acquires Florida Multi-Family Community

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty acquired Cane Island Apartments in Kissimmee, FL, on November 16.

Cane Island Apartments

The property was built in 2008 by D.R. Horton, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., with condominium-quality "concrete block" construction. The community features sizable apartments with an average unit size of 1,316 square feet, and an extensive amenity package that includes a resort-style heated swimming pool and spa, a fully equipped workout area, elegant clubhouse with billiards, video game room, clubroom and bar area with flat-screen TVs, and more

Cane Island is well positioned with close proximity to 6 of the top 12 theme parks in the world. While Orlando is known for its world-class entertainment cluster, other sectors of the economy have gained momentum, leading to diversification over the past decade. The area has been named one of the country's most competitive locations for business and boasts a perpetual talent pipeline with over 500,000 students within a 100-mile radius.

The community provides renters a convenient location and the largest floorplans in the area. Cane Island's two, three and four bedroom apartments offer ample closet space, granite counter tops, space to work from home and full-size washer and dryer. Venterra will complete further unit upgrades, including the addition of SmartHome technology, and the development of Venterra's customer-focused management platform. Floorplans, photos, and pricing can be found on the property's website.

"Cane Island is a valuable investment to be added to the growing Venterra portfolio in the top-performing market of Orlando. We are confident that the property will benefit substantially from our unit upgrade program and we look forward to making Cane Island an even more desirable place to live," said Venterra Realty Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.TM, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, SMARTLEASING, as well as their overall commitment to providing a world-class living experience for which Venterra has become known.

"This property offers significant opportunity, and we are excited to continue our growth in Florida, leaning into its strong employment growth and attractive supply and demand," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 70 communities and more than 19,000 apartment units across 13 major US cities that provide housing to over 38,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed $7.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $3.5 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

