Optimum Seismic Challenges Businesses to Help YMCA LA Fight Hunger During Holiday Season YMCA LA Feeds Thousands Each Week in County

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses are being urged to support FEEDLA, the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles' food distribution program, which continues to target pandemic related food insecurity.

Members of the Optimum Seismic, Inc. team assist with the WEINGART EAST LOS ANGELES YMCA. The team will assist at 5 similar holiday events in communities through Los Angeles.

Business closures, job cutbacks, and reduced work schedules have made food insecurity a stubborn fact of life for 20% of people living in Los Angeles County. The Y LA stands as a beacon of hope in the community, especially during the holidays, to continue serving more than 70,000 meals each week.

"The need for financial donations to provide food is critical during the holiday season," says Ali Sahabi, co-founder of Optimum Seismic, Inc., who serves on the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles. "It's very important for premier business organizations to take a leadership role in providing food for the hungry in the Los Angeles area."

Optimum Seismic is making a $25,000 contribution to support the FEEDLA program, and Sahabi challenges other business leaders in the Los Angeles area to match its contribution. In addition, Optimum is sponsoring a series of Facebook Live holiday programs at five Y LA locations in the Los Angeles area.

"The generous contribution of Optimum Seismic is a great example of how our local businesses can help Y LA make the holiday season brighter for so many families in our community," said Victor Dominguez, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, YMCA LA. "We urge other businesses and organizations to step forward to help FEEDLA."

Elected Officials scheduled to appear in support of the FEEDLA program are California State Assembly Member Miguel Santiago and Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin De Leon.

YMCA-LA's Community Emergency Fund is accepting donations to address hunger throughout LA County. By supporting the FEEDLA program, businesses can help individuals who until recently may have been working productively in local businesses. These donations can assist Y LA in helping individuals and families put food on their tables.

Donations may be made to the YMCA LA by check or online at https://www.ymcala.org/ by clicking on Donate and going to the YMCA Emergency Community Fund.

Special, hour-long Facebook Live programs are scheduled to cover upcoming distributions of food. Toys, warm blankets and sleeping bags will be available at specific locations. Last year, similar Facebook Live programs brought the need for financial support and volunteers to thousands of viewers. Facebook Live Programs with award winning Journalist Jackeline Cacho on her Online platforms. The Facebook Live program can be seen at https://m.facebook.com/jackycachotv/.

Events will be held at the following locations:

Nov. 20 Weingart East Los Angeles, Thanksgiving Turkey and Hot Meal Distribution, 1831 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, 10 a.m.

Nov. 23 Southeast Rio-Vista YMCA, Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway 4801 E 58th St Maywood, CA 90270 12 to 2 p.m.

Dec. 4 Crenshaw YMCA, Holiday Spectacular & Toy Distribution, 3820 Santa Rosalia Dr., Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dec. 11 Mid Valley YMCA, Toy Distribution, 6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA, 91405, 12 to 2 p.m.

Dec. 14 Hollywood, 1553 Schrader Blvd., Hollywood, Distribution of Warm Meals, Blankets & Sleeping Bags 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

About Optimum Seismic: Optimum Seismic, Inc., is one of California's leading earthquake engineering and retrofit construction companies for multifamily and commercial buildings. The Optimum Seismic team has been performing retrofit engineering and construction, as well as building renovations, for nearly 40 years, and has completed more than 3,500 projects throughout California. For information, visit www.optimumseismic.com.

Contact: Tom Robinson

562-237-1629

trobinson@optimumseismic.com

Feeding LA State Senator Maria Elena Durazo (L) and Optimum Seismic, Inc. Co-Founder (C) our joined by Dr. Gomez (R) at the 2020 WEINGART EAST LOS ANGELES YMCA Thanksgiving event. Optimum Seismic Challenges Businesses to Help YMCA LA Fight Hunger During Holiday Season.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Optimum Seismic, Inc.