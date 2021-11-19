Joy of Life-A Home For Your Surrogacy Journey

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy of Life is a surrogacy company based in Southern California, Led by a team of surrogates with their own personal experiences. Joy of Life is committed to leading and guiding families on their journey to have a child, working tirelessly to help them realize their dreams.

Why Joy of Life

They've been there

Joy of Life is a team of people who have personal experience with surrogacy. Many of them are former surrogates who have helped many families achieve their dreams for a child and some are clinical coordinators who have years of hands-on experience working with hundreds of families.

Tia, supervisor of the case managers, has been with Joy of Life for over two years and has been a surrogate twice herself. In her interview, she mentioned that because of the staff's personal experiences in surrogacy it allows them to see from all angles and empathize with the surrogacy process. They have been there, and now they are here for you.



They give you their time

With Joy of Life, you will learn so much about surrogacy as your coordinator will help to make you personally involved in every step. From that first meeting with your personal coordinator and selecting a potential surrogate, to keeping you informed with all the pre-screenings and guiding you with legal contracts, to treatment calendars and appointments. Then finally OB care and the delivery of your bundle of Joy. We will be with you every step of the way!

