Genesys Positioned as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Conversational AI Software Platforms for Customer Service 2021 Vendor Assessment Genesys DX recognized for broad range of functionality, low-code/no-code capabilities and strong reporting and analytics tools.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been positioned in the Major Players category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Platforms for Customer Service Use Cases 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48340721, November 2021) report for the broad range of functionality of Genesys DX, a standalone AI-powered digital customer engagement platform.

"Digital engagement is an imperative for businesses today as they strive to meet consumer demands for always-on personalized experiences, and conversational AI is critical for delivering those experiences at scale," said Barry O'Sullivan, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Genesys Digital and AI. "This recognition by the IDC MarketScape, a first for Genesys, validates our continued investment in innovation, and we aim to continue momentum as we expand our digital and AI capabilities and address market opportunities beyond the contact center."

The IDC MarketScape highlights a number of key strengths for Genesys, including:

Strong general purpose question answering capabilities based on an integrated knowledge base, which automatically adds new intents using machine learning. With AI-enabled knowledge, customers can easily source, enrich and contextualize knowledge by adding alternative phrasing, rich media, and channel-specific variations.

Low-code/no-code capabilities enabling non-developers to easily build, modify and deploy conversational AI applications. The development interface puts AI in the hands of business users, minimizing dependence on IT and bringing the technology closer to customer experience domain experts.

Strong reporting and analytics tools for improving conversational AI experiences and tracking success across channels. The platform also includes an out-of-the box view into how customer intents are managed, highlighting opportunities for automation and proactively identifying issues with conversational AI implementation.

Strategic focus on integrating Genesys DX assets with broader Genesys AI and digital capabilities for expanded engagement options and a more robust conversational AI platform across Genesys CX solutions.

"Genesys' acquisition of Bold360 was a strong move in a highly competitive market," said Hayley Sutherland, Senior Research Analyst, Conversational AI & Intelligent Knowledge Discovery at IDC. "By bringing together its pre-existing AI and digital capabilities with assets from Bold360, Genesys is evolving into a major player in the conversational AI market."

Learn more about Genesys DX at Genesys.com/genesys-dx.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service SM our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com .

©2021 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud CX, Genesys Multicloud CX, Genesys DX and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

