Bellwether Culture and UZO Media Productions Partner to Launch a New NFT Community Grounds, UNREVEALED, at Miami Art Week 2021 The inaugural UNREVEALED will take place at the Kimpton Surfcomber, December 1-5 in South Beach

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Culture and UZO Media Productions today announced the launch of UNREVEALED ( NRVLD.CO ), a multi-day gathering during Miami Art Week. Enhanced by a dreamy oceanfront setting, unrivaled hospitality, and cutting-edge events, UNREVEALED provides the ultimate mecca for creators, brands, and investors to discuss, activate, and collaborate on NFT projects.

Poised for groundbreaking events, UNREVEALED has joined forces with Art Basel preferred South Beach hotel, Kimpton Surfcomber , to serve as the host venue for the inaugural event on December 1-5, 2021.

"With NFT technology exploding in 2021 and Miami being an epicenter for crypto, Art Week is poised to be the most important event of the year for the NFT Community," said Uzo Udu, Founder & CEO of Uzo Media Productions. "UNREVEALED will be the place where community leaders and brands converge face to face to build the partnerships that will move the space forward."

Situated oceanfront in the heart of South Beach's Art Deco District, Surfcomber's unbeatable laid-back ambiance coupled with its newly debuted posh design, is the ideal destination for attendees to immerse in all things NFT's and uncover opportunities to build with one another.

"It's going to be an exciting week in Miami, and we're proud to partner with Bellwether and UZO to host this unique and innovative gathering for the NFT community," said

Mohan Koka, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel's General Manager. "Kimpton Surfcomber will be a perfect home base to provide this experience during Miami Art Week."

Attendees and Sponsors at UNREVEALED will have access to:

Daily health and wellness programs hosted by Dale Moss , Founder, Moss Martin Media

Traditional gallery experience facilitated by The Art Codes & Hip Artists Miami

Exclusive NFT galleries curated by Blake Jamieson & Mike O'Day of MintyGarden

Augmented reality installations by Pollinate.co

Unique music sets by DJ Madrid, Lauren Mayhew , Organicks, Nas10, & UZO

Live podcast recordings produced by Bellwether Culture

Private dinners, facilitated meetings, and other networking events

An unrivaled ambiance and environment bolstered by Kimpton Surfcomber's renowned and personalized hospitality, unmatched beachfront setting, and newly redesigned facilities.

A number of UNREVEALED surprises

"Our mission is to create an environment that fosters connections and education while providing unique music, art, and nightlife experiences that catalyze relationships between creators and Web3 communities," said Pavan Bahl, CEO, Bellwether Culture. "If you're looking to activate your community during Miami Art Week, we are providing a space and production for you to host private dinners, socials, and more."

UNREVEALED will feature art from world-renowned artists and local legends alike, with art experiences led by: Daniella Wicki, Matt Chessco, Xhaguar, MS Frais, Redd King, Katherine Udu, Painted Prophet, Liliette Ferro, Babbu the Painter, just to name a few.

Striving to succeed and create opportunities for future generations, UNREVEALED is also proud to announce a partnership with The Children's Trust and Playing the Game of Life organizations, to provide our younger artists with educational and innovative programming opportunities. The Children's Trust is a dedicated source of revenue established by voter referendum to improve the lives of all children and families in Miami-Dade County. Copyright 2021 ©

For more information about UNREVEALED, visit https://nrvld.co/ .

Contact Rob@Bellwetherculture.com for more information

SOURCE: Bellwether Culture

