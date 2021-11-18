Wood Partners' Alta Ink Makes its Debut in East Hollywood

Grand opening of new luxury apartment community sets the scene for the next generation of Hollywood living

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community in East Hollywood: Alta Ink.

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners)

Located at 5750 Hollywood Boulevard, Alta Ink features 161 boutique-style residences, offering one- and two-bedroom floor plans, including two-story live/work townhome units. The captivating architecture is hard to miss, with a façade that evokes the image of a film projector in a darkened theatre, casting its glow down Hollywood Boulevard toward the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame. With amenities curated to meet the needs of the most discerning resident, Alta Ink is designed with a nod to the city's storied history.

"Alta Ink reflects the next generation of Hollywood living, bringing something truly special to the area," said Joe Gambill, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Wood Partners has been very deliberate in our growth strategy in Los Angeles and across Southern California. We've developed some of the city's most notable residences, including Alta Hollywood, The Fifty Five Fifty and 8th & Hope Street. With Alta Ink, we're establishing a new iconic property just blocks from the heart of the world's entertainment capital."

Alta Ink's apartment homes are offered in a light or dark color scheme, paying homage to the black and white beginnings of Hollywood films. Residents can choose between homes with light, dazzling cabinets with matching white marble backsplashes, or opt for black finishes that offer a more mellow, yet sophisticated vibe. All apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, with select units featuring private balconies.

Nestled in the growing East Hollywood neighborhood, Alta Ink is surrounded by cozy Thai eateries and cocktail bars, as well as everyday conveniences like grocery stores and coffee shops, all located within walking distance. The Fern Dell Nature Trail is also just a short drive away, offering easy access to walking and hiking trails that lead up to Griffith Observatory.

Residents can easily access the LA Metro located just two blocks east on the corner of Western Ave. and Hollywood Blvd. Alta Ink is also positioned just two short blocks away from the 101, allowing for easy interstate access to downtown and other metro LA neighborhoods. The property is also located near numerous production studios and large entertainment company headquarters, including Netflix, Viacom and Paramount.

Alta Ink will also feature an intimate sky terrace with sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills, complete with a dining terrace including a BBQ deck and lounge seating. Additional amenities include a fitness center with yoga studio and a garden with veranda seating.

The property's unique resident salon space is the perfect area for creative thought and relaxation for working professionals or those looking to simply disconnect. Additionally, Alta Ink houses a library and conference suite.

Alta Ink is managed by Wood Residential. Ready for your close-up? Visit www.altainkla.com for more information or to submit a leasing inquiry.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

CONTACT: Nick Fischer, nick.fischer@bcw-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wood Partners