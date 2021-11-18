Realty of Chicago Announces 9th Annual Turkey Giveaway

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty of Chicago presents its 9th Annual Turkey Giveaway event to take place on Monday, November 22, 2021, at all five of its locations, that include Berwyn, Pilsen, Northside, Southside and its newest office in Romeoville. The event will kick-off at 6pm in the evening and concluded at 8pm; or while supplies last.

During the event the public can except to be welcomed by our managing brokers, staff and agents who dedicate this day to give back to our clients, community, and those most in need during the holidays. Guest can also anticipate lively entertainment, distribution of hats and gloves to stay warm while in line and a host of raffles to enter to win gift cards to local grocers, TVs, and small kitchen appliances to make your holidays more enjoyable during Thanksgiving preparations.

Realty of Chicago is extremely proud and honored to host this event once again, even amidst the pandemic, all the delays and shortages of products. Since the inception of the Turkey Giveaway, Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of Chicago made it a staple event to give back to the community after experiencing poverty during his own childhood, reclaiming that everyone will get a Turkey!

A special thank you to our sponsors, volunteers, and agents for making this another successful event. We hope to see you all there next week.

*For more information visit us at www.realtyofchicago.com

