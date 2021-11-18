Infineon Joins the Connectivity Standards Alliance Board of Directors

DAVIS, Calif. and MUNICH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), an organization with over 400 companies working together to simplify and harmonize the Internet of Things (IoT) through technology standards, and Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX) (OTCQX: IFNNY), a world leader in semiconductor solutions, today announced Infineon will be joining the Alliance's Board of Directors as a Promoter Member. Infineon will be represented on CSA's Board of Directors by Skip Ashton, a longtime champion of standards in IoT having served in leadership roles with the Zigbee Alliance and Thread Group, and who currently serves as Distinguished Engineer for the company.

Infineon joins Connectivity Standards Alliance Board of Directors

Infineon Joins Connectivity Standards Alliance Board of Directors

This elevated role within the CSA underscores Infineon's commitment to advancing global open standards and helping shape the future of IoT. The company's strengths in smart home and security will bring additional valuable experience and leadership to the Matter Working Group and the Alliance overall.

"By taking a bigger leadership role in the Connectivity Standards Alliance, we will help shape the future of IoT by actively contributing to the development of open standards worldwide, along with major initiatives like Matter that aim to unlock the full potential of the smart home for consumers," said Thomas Rosteck, President of Connected Secure Systems Division, Infineon Technologies. "We look forward to the incredible opportunity to collaborate and help lead this growing group of cutting-edge technology companies and thought leaders to advance our shared mission to securely connect the Internet of Things, today and tomorrow."

Infineon has made a positive impact in a short period of time since joining CSA in 2020, lending its global expertise in IoT and semiconductor solutions to key Working Groups including Matter, Zigbee, and Access Control. The company in particular has taken an active part in the work on Matter, the new common language for the smart home backed by over 200 global companies. Infineon's broad portfolio of Matter-ready solutions includes AIROC™ Wi-Fi® and PSoC™ 6 MCUs, AIROC Bluetooth®, and coming soon AIROC Bluetooth LE & 802.15.4.

"Every day, Alliance members are coming together to enhance and expand our leading IoT standards, building the foundation of the Internet of Things," said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, CSA. "Infineon hit the ground running in the Alliance and made defining contributions to our Working Groups. We are excited to have them join the CSA Board as a Promoter Member and look forward to their continued leadership, advancing our mission and working toward a more connected tomorrow."

Infineon is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer, and greener, and has played a major role in how microelectronics can help unlock connectivity and interoperability across a wide range of industries including IoT and the smart home.

For more information about CSA, its open-sourced IoT technologies, and how to get involved with thousands of industry professionals across the globe, paving the way to a world of seamless interaction that is transforming the way we live, work and play, visit csa-iot.org.

About the Connectivity Standards Alliance

The Connectivity Standards Alliance, formerly the Zigbee Alliance, is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things (IoT). Established in 2002, its wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work and play. With its Members' deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Google, Huawei, IKEA, Infineon Technologies AG, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, OPPO, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify(formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Tuya, and Wulian.

Find out more about the Alliance at www.csa-iot.org, and Matter at www.buildwithmatter.com; or follow us on: Twitter Facebook LinkedIn.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated revenue of about €11.1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September) and is one of the ten largest semiconductor companies worldwide.

Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com. Follow us: Twitter – Facebook – LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/Connectivity Standards Alliance)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Connectivity Standards Alliance