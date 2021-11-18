Booster Appoints President, CRO, and Builds out Executive Team in Response to Fleet Business Growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booster , the tech-enabled energy delivery service for fleets, today announced the appointment of Jason Godley as President of the company, along with a round of new executive hires to expand and fill top C-suite roles. Adrian Agostini, former Amazon, Oracle, and Uber, is joining as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Jered Newell, PayPal and Impossible Foods alum, is named VP of Finance. Amy O'Neil joins as Chief Operating Officer and Vikas Gahlan, ChargePoint alum, is named VP of Engineering.

Booster is the leading gas delivery company serving hundreds of locations including Fortune 500 campuses, office parks, university campuses, retail locations, and commercial fleets in California and Texas. Booster offers high-quality, competitively priced gasoline with same-day delivery with no fees or membership cost. (PRNewsfoto/Booster)

The new executives join Booster as the company broadens its customer base and adds multiple renewable energy offerings, driving decarbonization for last mile fleets. Booster has achieved more than 70% fleet customer growth since April 2020.

The company's customers now include many of the largest last-mile delivery providers as well as construction, transportation, and food services. TMI, Pinnacle Power, Imperfect Foods, Enterprise Holdings, BrightView Holdings and various city governments are among the fleet customers expanding their relationships with Booster.

"These executive additions to Booster's leadership team come at the perfect time to support the company's growth and scale," said Frank Mycroft, CEO and co-founder, Booster. "Their impressive credentials and blend of energy technology, sustainability, and operations leadership is a power trifecta for our business. As Booster continues to expand and innovate, this new team will provide the essential infrastructure for our growing roster of fleet customers."

New Booster Executives

Jason Godley, President, has been with Booster for three years and is promoted to his new position from CFO & COO. Godley came to Booster with strong financial leadership credentials, including most recently as the CFO of two high-growth PE-backed companies. In prior positions at Jeffries and Citi, he advised technology firms on merger and acquisitions and debt/equity transactions. Godley will continue to oversee finance, go-to-market and operations.

Said Godley, "Booster's mission to reinvent energy delivery coupled with our ability to offer low-carbon fuel alternatives position us to help last mile fleets decarbonize and be more productive at the same time. I'm excited to work with the team to further execute on our vision."

Adrian Agostini, CRO, brings executive corporate experience from Amazon, Oracle, and UberEats. Agostini is an expert at scaling marketplace platforms. As Global Head of Sales at UberEats, he led a 1,000+ person sales team that brought more than 300,000 restaurants to the platform. At Amazon, he designed and ran the Marketplace Seller recruitment engine, scaling to 500,000 merchants and $100+ billion gross merchandise sales.

Amy O'Neil, COO, brings more than 20 years of strategic operations leadership experience scaling B2B and B2C business operations and driving profitable growth. She previously held leadership roles with Hana (formerly a Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis company), Restaurant Technologies, and Caribou Coffee Company. O'Neil is also a former franchise owner and operator of Buffalo Wild Wings, Corner Bakery, Smashburger and Wolfgang Puck restaurants.

Vikas Gahlan, VP Engineering, a ChargePoint, Samsung and Conexant alum, brings leadership experience in EV charging, energy transition, fleet management and high-performance computing to the company. Gahlan was a founding member of the engineering team at ChargePoint, where he spearheaded its growth from an early-stage startup to the largest public EV charging network. Gahlan also led R&D initiatives for the electrification of fleet and autonomous vehicles at the company.

Jered Newell, VP Finance, joined Booster in August. He most recently served as Vice President, FP&A and Strategic Finance at Impossible Foods Inc. where he scaled the finance and accounting for the organization and raised more than $1 billion to accelerate new product development and domestic and international expansion. He previously held roles with PayPal, Groupon and Best Buy.

These new hires will support Booster's decarbonization efforts following the recent partnership with Renewable Energy Group (REG) as well as Booster's continued expansion of its fleet business across the country. In 2020 alone, Booster helped more than 300 businesses including Fortune 500 companies save a cumulative $8.8 million in energy costs, avoid 2.2 million vehicle miles traveled, and avert nearly 2 million pounds of CO 2 emissions.

About Booster

Booster is a tech-enabled mobile energy delivery company providing a more sustainable fueling experience to fleets and consumers. The company's proprietary mini-tankers deliver energy directly to fleet and consumer customers to help them save on costs and meet decarbonization goals. At the same time, Booster's data insights help fleet managers optimize their businesses. Booster has raised more than $108 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain, L.P., Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures and Vulcan Capital. For more information, visit boosterusa.com .

Media Contact for Booster:

Jordan Valdés

jordan.valdes@trybooster.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Booster