ATI Physical Therapy Expands Michigan Presence with Acquisition of Excel-R-ation Physical Therapy

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. and HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI") (NYSE: ATIP), the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced that the company has acquired Excel-R-ation Physical Therapy, extending its footprint into the Grand Rapids area. The addition of Excel-R-ation strengthens ATI's Michigan portfolio and builds on existing clinics in the southern and northwestern regions of the state.

"Adding Excel-R-ation Physical Therapy to the ATI family presents an exciting opportunity, as our cultures and values are well aligned," said Stephanie Walton, ATI District Director. "The willingness to go above and beyond for our patients, our referral sources and our communities, as well as for one another, is at the core of who we are at ATI. These are the same characteristics that the team at Excel-R-ation demonstrate every single day. Together, we have the ability to expand the positive impact we are making in the lives of more individuals throughout Western Michigan."

Excel-R-ation was formed in 2003 by a group of five physical therapists dedicated to the mission of serving local patients with unsurpassed physical therapy services.

The new ATI Physical Therapy (formerly Excel-R-ation) clinic is located at 11595 E Lakewood Blvd, Suite 80, Holland, Mich. 49424

"We decided to partner with ATI due to our similar approach to patient care and commitment to provide the highest quality physical therapy services," said Bill Winter, Excel-R-ation Owner and Co-founder. "Together with ATI's strong leadership team and resources, and our experienced team of therapists we will continue to grow our practice and offer our patients the most effective and evidence-based treatments."

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our 900 clinics (and 22 clinics under management service agreements) across the U.S. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum of MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via its online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Contact:

Rob Manker, Director of Social, Content & Relationship Marketing

ATI Physical Therapy

Warren.Manker@atipt.com

630-296-2222 x7432

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

Alexis.Feinberg@Westwicke.com

203-939-2225

